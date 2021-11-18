WWE television hasn’t done much to build interest in Survivor Series 2021 coming up this weekend (Sun. Nov. 21), so the wrestlers are doing the brunt of the hype work with various media appearances days before the show.

Roman Reigns did his part by appearing on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon asked him about rumors that The Rock might make an appearance in Brooklyn at Survivor Series to celebrate 25 years since his WWF debut. The Tribal Chief must not follow our very own Randall Ortman’s daily Rumor Roundup, because he doesn’t know what Fallon is talking about:

Fallon: Survivor Series, 25 years, The Rock, the rumors are spreading around. You don’t have to say yes or no, but people are thinking maybe he’s gonna make an appearance. Reigns: These are rumors, you’re saying? I have not heard these rumors, and I would think I’m closer than anybody at this point. So, I don’t know. It’s not what I’ve heard. But I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there’s a nice little tie-in there. But, yeah, I don’t know.

For what it’s worth, the latest rumors suggest The Rock’s filming schedule will make it impossible for him to appear at Survivor Series. WWE’s lack of urgency in promoting the card also suggests The Rock won’t be there.

Fallon follows up by asking Reigns if he is open to a match against Dwayne Johnson sometime down the line. The answer is yes, of course:

Reigns: I would, yes. I don’t know if he wants it. So that’s something that we do in our family as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform, this is our family business. I fought one of my cousins, The Usos, Jey Uso, about a year ago. Where better to solve problems than in the squared circle?

Reigns wasn’t the only WWE wrestler making the late night talk show rounds to hype up Survivor Series and WrestleMania 38. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert included this silly five minute segment where WWE superstars like Big E, Becky Lynch, Street Profits, The Miz, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins field questions from Colbert’s staff. Orton stands out among the pack with his comedic responses:

