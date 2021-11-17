Becky Lynch watches AEW

Becky Lynch did more than talk about the Flair family while visiting with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

While mentioning that he watched the Oct. 15 10pm ET block where Lynch was on FS1’s SmackDown while CM Punk was on TNT’s Rampage, Helwani asked for her thoughts on the current pro wrestling landscape. In particular, he asked The Man if she watches AEW.

“Oh, I watch everything. I watch everything, yep... Competition is great. Competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince [McMahon] works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. And I think for the stars it gives options. Look if you don’t like vanilla you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberry you go with butterscotch. So there’s options for everyone — for fans, for wrestlers and, yeah, it’s great.”

That also led to a question that he boss and her male counterpart on the WWE roster have fielded — does she consider Tony Khan’s company competition? Becky’s answer was a little more graceful than Vince’s or Roman Reigns’ (although to be fair, the former was speaking to shareholders, and the latter was at least partly in character):

“I consider them an alternative. I think that’s the best way to put it. I consider them the alternative. They’re just different. Their product is different than our product. And so we offer a different product than they do.”

From there, Lynch talked about why she watches Dynamite & Rampage. She also hit on whether there’s too much wrestling on television in 2021:

“Yeah, absolutely [I watch AEW shows]. Of course. I think it’s important, and if you love this, you try to be in tune with everything that’s happening. Because then you know what people are doing, what people are not doing, and so — it’s one of those things where we’re all wrestlers, we all love the sport, so sometimes we can come up with the same ideas at the same time, and so it’s important to know, ‘Is somebody doing this? Is somebody doing that? How do I be different?’ In the giant sea of content, because there is a lot of wrestling on TV right now. “I don’t think there’s ever too much. Like, you don’t say there’s too many police shows, or whatever. If you like a police show, then you watch some police shows. And you love when there’s another police show... So I think if you love it, you tune in. I think though, it can desensitize you to what good wrestling is. Because we see so much, and so there’s so much good wrestlers out there. You can have a five star match on Raw that gets lost by Tuesday because there’s so much good wrestling on TV.”

The Raw Women’s champion — she’s just like us. Well, me anyway.

Let us know what you think of Big Time Becks’ answers, and check out Becky Lynch’s entire chat with Ariel Helwani in this video...