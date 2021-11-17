The Rock comments on the 25th Anniversary of his WWE debut

Twenty-five years ago today, on Nov. 17, 1996, Rocky Maivia debuted at Survivor Series in Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden.

He would go on to become The Rock, one of the biggest stars in the history of the pro wrestling/sports entertainment business. Then he would start being billed in movies under his real name, Dwayne Johnson, and become one of the most famous people in the world.

WWE (which was called WWF back then, before that pesky World Wildlife Fund got the F out of Vince McMahon’s federation) has been commemorating the anniversary of the arrival of their first third generation Superstar all month. It wasn’t a social media post from The ‘E that caught his eye today, though.

DJ say this tweet from ESPN, and took a break from tirelessly promoting Red Notice for Netflix and Jungle Cruise for Disney+ and whatever other 50 projects he’s got going on right now to tweet some thoughts...

Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut

‍♂️ https://t.co/IdHu4SyyDn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2021

What a journey indeed. And ditto the wtf on that haircut.

Happy anniversary, Rocky!