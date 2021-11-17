Becky Lynch on Ric Flair tweeting about Charlotte shooting on her: ‘It’s kind of sad’

Becky Lynch isn’t the only one selling her Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair as a shoot. Flair’s old man was doing it too after Lynch’s promo on Raw this past Monday (Nov. 15).

Ric Flair’s tweet to Becky saying “there’s not enough choreography in the business to save you” came up during the Raw Women’s champion’s talk with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour earlier today. Helwani asked if Lynch was worried The Queen was “gonna try something on Sunday,” and she responded:

“Well, that’s what her dad said she would do. So... look, I saw that tweet — the one that you’re referring to, the one that I’m kind of referring to — and I looked at it, and I wrote out a response that would have really been quite biting, and I deleted it, and I let it go, because I think it’s really sad. Because this is a legend at one point, who’s now — this legend, 16 time World champion Ric Flair is now jealous of me? And that’s cool. It’s cool for me. And is now trying to use me to get clout, you know, to promote whatever he has going on next, because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things. So I kind of just was like, ‘Ah, let me let him...’ because it’s kind of sad, you know? It’s kind of sad.”

Ouch. While I would have liked to have read Lynch’s “biting” response, this mournful dismissal is probably a much more grievous blow to the Nature Boy’s ego.

You can watch Lynch’s entire conversation with Helwani in the video embedded above.

UPDATE: Ric Flair tweeted a response, along with screenshots of a website articles with the above Lynch quote and another from last year saying he sold the trademark rights to “The Man” to WWE. It reads:

“So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband.”

I wouldn’t expect a response from Becky, as this pretty much proves her point. But we’ll see.