NXT hits new ratings lows, fails to finish in top 50

NXT’s viewership has been trending down since Halloween Havoc, but the 18 - 49 year old demographic rating had at least held steady the past two weeks. That changed last night (Nov. 16) as both overall audience size and the key demo hit new lows.

According to Showbuzz Daily, WWE’s developmental show drew an audience of just 574,000 this week. The 18 - 49 year old number dropped to .11, which took the show out of the top 50 cable originals on the night. Both numbers are down from last Tuesday (almost 5% in viewership and more than 26% in the demo), and represent new lows for the show.

Competition came from the NBA on TNT, History’s Curse of Oak Island, and news talk, but that’s every week. It won’t get any easier next Tuesday as folks travel and prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here’s a look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

