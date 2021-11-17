Becky Lynch predicted Charlotte Flair would go into business for herself before their infamous belt swap segment

Wherever the shoot ends and the work begins, Becky Lynch is doing a hell of a job selling her Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair.

Our latest example comes from Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour over on our sister site MMA Fighting. Big Time Becks was in studio with Helwani today (Nov. 17), and as part of their discussion about this Sunday’s show in Brooklyn, he asked about the incident that happened in the ring and backstage on the Oct. 22 SmackDown.

Lynch’s comments are similar to what she told SI Media Podcast last week about the belt swap segment, but this time point more to there being a pattern of behavior with Flair that led Becky to realize there was going to be trouble before it even happened:

“There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way, and if it went one way then everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great, and I in the back said, ‘This isn’t gonna happen. She’s gonna do something else.’ And she did exactly what I had said she was gonna do. “Because sometimes things can happen out there, and people can get carried away in the moment. And you don’t really — you don’t have time to process what happens, but when I knew... she was gonna purposefully disrespect me, I processed it a lot quicker. And so I was able to hold it together until I got backstage, I did what I was supposed to do, and then when I got backstage I lost it a little... I just lost it. I lost it. I said some things... I had to go out and do the dark match right after, so I verbally lost it. I still had a match to go and do, so I didn’t have time to be scrappin’ in the back.”

Helwani pushes for specifics, but Lynch sticks to generalities. She also gives a little more background as to her saying she was acting as the locker room’s hero in this instance.

“The way that it was all handled, and so I would have to give you the whole story [AH: ‘We’ve got time, Becky’] Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know, I know, I know, but — look, it was supposed to go a certain way, and when I saw it happening I was like, ‘Ah, I knew it. I knew it.’ And I had told people before hand that this was what was gonna happen, she was gonna make it really hard to do this angle, and then it happened, and so I just lost it. “Because I was able to process it, because I knew that this was gonna happen, I knew that I wasn’t gonna be able to do my thing, and there was just no need for it. There was no need for it. Because at the end of the day, it wasn’t about me. It wasn’t about me. It was about Sasha [Banks] and her getting into something. And so I was like, ‘What is the — this is just stupid. This is just ridiculous.’ “We need to go out there, and be able to trust each other, because that’s what this is. We need to be able to trust that one person is gonna do what they said they’re gonna do, because otherwise we’ll be doing this [points to photos of MMA fights on Helwani’s wall], no? But we’re not doing this. It’s professional wrestling, and it’s a beautiful art. It’s a beautiful art that I love, and I love it more than anything, and I love it for what it is. It’s telling stories through violence, essentially. And when somebody goes out, and you can’t trust them to do what we’ve agreed on doing, then what are we doing? Because our bodies are in people’s hands. What we do is extremely dangerous. It’s extremely dangerous. And we’re trusting somebody with our lives. “And this — okay, obviously, this segment wasn’t trusting somebody with our lives. But it’s the meaning behind it. And so it’s happened with other things, and I just need to be able to trust somebody. And when it happens to other people, maybe they can’t say something. But I can say something. Because I’m not scared.”

She goes on to tell the host that Charlotte is difficult to work with, and she’s not looking forward to Survivor Series because she doesn’t know what’s going to happen. Which — and Ariel brings this up in the interview — could be an angle to promote the PPV. Whether that’s all there is to this, it’s a very effective angle. But (and this is probably me getting worked) when you watch Lynch talk it about, it at least feels real.

“When I got backstage, I lost it a little bit... I can say something, because I'm not scared."@BeckyLynchWWE spoke to @arielhelwani about her backstage blow-up with Charlotte Flair.



▶️ https://t.co/Lad6M9EFYm pic.twitter.com/cyuikf3oAa — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 17, 2021

See you Sunday, scripted fight fans.