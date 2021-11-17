Sasha Banks says there was tension, but no real heat with Ronda Rousey in WWE

While the WWE Universe™ is focused on the worked shoot tension between two of the NXT Horsewomen, Kurt Angle and Sasha Banks recently revisited another woman who allegedly strained relations in the locker room during her time with the company.

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer asked Banks to “be honest” about whether or no there was real heat between her, Bayley, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s MMA Horsewomen (Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke).

The Blueprint mostly focuses on Rowdy:

“I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a [better] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’ “Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and that fight world, when it comes to the squared circle — that’s my home. That’s why I’m the Legit Boss. Not Ronda Rousey. So there could have been a lot of tension from that. And the other three [Baszler, Duke & Shafir], I just didn’t know. I didn’t even know why they called themselves the Four Horsewomen. I was like, ‘Thank you so much for being a fan,’ but that was our trademark second, after Ric Flair in WCW, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Sasha is rarely not in character (and/or there’s a lot of Sasha Banks in Mercedes Varnado, and vice versa), and she’s definitely playing things up for kayfabe here. But it also feels like a pretty truthful answer. We’ve definitely heard enough rumors and stories to believe Ronda’s WWE run wasn’t all smooth sailing in the locker room, and it would be weird if the wrestlers who spearheaded the Divas’ Revolution/Women’s Evolution weren’t a little annoyed about someone else coming in and getting the top spot almost immediately.

That tension got worked out, though. At least enough to get through Rousey’s run, and to the point Banks says she’d welcome another match with her:

“I’m so down to work with Ronda again. I loved our match at Royal Rumble... to have a match with somebody that doesn’t have the professional wrestling background and was just so new and fresh. I love challenges like that, and she got it so quick, because she did love it, she was a fan. And because of her fighting background, she knew just how to take things and it flowed so easily and naturally for her. She was awesome to work with and I would love to have another match with her again.”

Doesn’t sound like there’s any residual tension. And when there’s money to be made, why would there be?

You down for another Boss vs. Rowdy match, Cagesiders?