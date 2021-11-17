Raw’s ratings are about as exciting as this year’s Survivor Series build

The Mon., Nov. 15 Raw promised a lot of responding and reacting, along with the final push to Survivor Series. It led to an uptick in numbers for WWE and USA. This week’s show averaging 1.585 million viewers and a .42 rating in the 18 - 49 year old demographic. That’s a little more than a 2% increase in audience size, and a 5% improvement in the demo as compared to the Nov. 8 episode.

Here are those hourly numbers, which still featured a sizable drop for the last 60 minutes, but not as historically big as last Monday’s:

Hour One: 1.668 million / .44

Hour Two: 1.644 million / .43

Hour Three: 1.442 million / .39

Monday Night Football ruled the night, as usual. The San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams was watched by about the same number of people as the previous week’s game (12 million+ on ESPN & ESPN2). But it wasn’t as competitive late as the Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers/Chicago Bears game, so that may have helped Raw’s third hour.

Next Monday brings PPV fallout during a holiday week, against the New York Football Giants and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll see how that goes.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily