The first tease for WarGames

We’re just a few weeks away from NXT’s next pay-per-view special, WarGames, and that means it was time to tease out exactly who might be getting involved. To that end, the main event of this week’s episode of NXT TV was an absolute melee involving much of the women’s roster.

First, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez continued their feud before Toxic Attraction hit the ring to cause a disqualification before Cora Jade ran in to make the save but ended up beat down before Zoey Stark showed up, bum leg and all, to give Io Shirai a literal crutch for an equalizer. She ran in, and it was a full blown brawl with bodies being thrown all over the place as the crowd chanted “WAR-GAMES! WAR-GAMES! WAR-GAMES!”

Then, Shirai grabbed the mic and drove it home by shouting it at the retreating heels.

It’s not quite as loaded as WarGames matches of years gone by, but there’s every reason to think they’ll tear the house down anyway.

