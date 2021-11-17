The first tease for WarGames

We’re just a few weeks away from NXT’s next pay-per-view special, WarGames, and that means it was time to tease out exactly who might be getting involved. To that end, the main event of this week’s episode of NXT TV was an absolute melee involving much of the women’s roster.
First, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez continued their feud before Toxic Attraction hit the ring to cause a disqualification before Cora Jade ran in to make the save but ended up beat down before Zoey Stark showed up, bum leg and all, to give Io Shirai a literal crutch for an equalizer. She ran in, and it was a full blown brawl with bodies being thrown all over the place as the crowd chanted “WAR-GAMES! WAR-GAMES! WAR-GAMES!”
Then, Shirai grabbed the mic and drove it home by shouting it at the retreating heels.
It’s not quite as loaded as WarGames matches of years gone by, but there’s every reason to think they’ll tear the house down anyway.
Here are all the videos from NXT this week:
- Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo
- Gargano and Dunne are gunning for Hayes’ NXT North American title
- Joe Gacy compliments Diamond Mine’s strong alliance
- LA Knight says he’s put in the time unlike Grayson Waller
- Odyssey Jones & Jacket Time vs. Diamond Mine
- Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson Poker Showdown
- Legado del Fantasma deliver a harsh message to Xyon Quinn after rejection
- Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
- Grayson Waller joins “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”
- Persia Pirotta vs. Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy — 2-on-1 Handicap Match
- MSK continue the journey to find their inspirational shaman
- Tommaso Ciampa has no respect fro the new generation of NXT
- Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai’s heated clash leads to all-out war
- Carmelo Hayes is confident he will come out on top
- Santos Escobar hits when you least expect him
- Tamyra Mensah-Stock was the loudest one in the room
