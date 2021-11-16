Booker T plans to hold a Sherri Martel Classic at his Reality of Wrestling promotion

We’ve given Booker T some crap for some of his bad ideas and hot takes over the years, but let’s give him props for this good one.

While appearing on the Battleground Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed he plans to honor Harlem Heat’s old manager, Sensational Sherri Martel, at his Reality of Wrestling promotion:

“Sherri was definitely well before her time as far as females in professional wrestling, being able to go out there and doing it the way she did. One that would throw caution to the wind. She was really great at psychology as well. She was a real worker. For myself, I always put her on a pedestal just because she was Harlem Heat’s ‘legitimizer.’ I don’t think we would have been what we were and who we were without Sister Sherri Being right there in the front. So many times, we tore it up and left it in chaos, people just wanted to kill us. So many great times. She would definitely be proud of the groundwork she put down as far as what we’re seeing right now with the ladies going out there with the way they are. I’m definitely going to create a Sherri Martel Classic with Reality of Wrestling sometime very soon.”

Martell (real name Sherri Schrull) was a huge part of the success of not only Booker & his brother Stevie Ray in WCW, but also Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase, and Shawn Michaels in the then-WWF. Her career spanned from the 1980s until her death in 2007.

She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006, but additional recognition of her career is never a bad thing. Here’s looking forward to Reality of Wrestling’s Sherri Martel Classic.

H/T: Fightful for transcription