Make-A-Wish honors Roman Reigns

A cool honor for our Tribal Chief, and another sign (not that we needed it) that he’s inherited the mantle of face of WWE from John Cena: Make-A-Wish has honored Roman Reigns as one of this year’s recipients of their Chris Greicius Award for Celebrity Wish Granting.

The Award, now in its 31st year, is named for the 7-year-old boy whose wish to be a police officer inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish in 1980. Reigns joins pop star JoJo Siwa, talent management company Night, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, YouTuber Seán McLoughlin, singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, the Texas Rangers baseball club, and NHL All-Star T.J. Oshie as 2021 recipients.

Here’s what the press release has to say about the Universal champion’s contributions to Make-A-Wish:

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has inspired many wish kids with his confidence and courage both in and out of the ring, especially given the health challenges that he has had to overcome. As tough as his in-ring persona can be, he’s nothing but kind and caring when he spends time with wish kids. Roman has also been incredibly generous with his willingness to participate in promotional videos and campaigns that help raise money to grant more wishes.

In addition to being deserving recognition for Roman’s good work outside the ring, it’s also interesting to see how he continues to disprove the old rule that a promotion’s top star shouldn’t be a heel. That was a reason why Cena was supposedly never turned, but Reigns is reportedly WWE’s top merchandise mover as a bad guy. This also shows that the public thinks highly of him as a person & performer even if his character is a jerk.

Acknowledge that.