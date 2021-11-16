All possible Raw champ vs. SmackDown champ matches are now booked for Survivor Series

It’s been noted many times by many people how WWE took their time building toward this year’s Survivor Series PPV. Whatever the reason or reasons, they did some catching up yesterday (Nov. 15).

Every possible Raw champion vs. SmackDown champion match is now set for Sunday in Brooklyn.

The main men’s and women’s singles titleholders were already booked to clash in Barclays this weekend. Now the Tag champs will officially go head-to-head...

... and Raw’s United States champ will go against SmackDown’s Intercontinental one, too...

The only belt not represented on the Nov. 20 show is Reggie’s 24/7 one. But there’s no brand equivalent, and he’s been getting chased across both Monday and Friday’s shows lately anyway.

Here’s the updated line-up for WWE’s “All-Star Game”:

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair

Universal champ Roman Reigns vs. WWE champ Big E

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin & TBA)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina & Carmella) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks , Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & TBA)

Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos

United States champ Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura

Which brand will reign supreme?