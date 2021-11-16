Stone Cold Steve Austin is still the biggest star on Raw

WWE is no longer culturally relevant, despite its many desperate attempts at remaining so by doing things like sending championship winning sports teams a custom title to wear at parades. When those same sports teams decide to catch a WWE show, they flaunt merchandise designed around catchphrases and logos created decades ago, by a man who is somehow still the biggest star on Raw in 2021 despite not being an active wrestler on the roster in almost 20 years:

WWE put this on USA Network last night as though it was something to be proud of instead of embarrassed by. Those men were treated to a show lacking in any of the substance or star power that drove the promotion back when Austin 3:16 shirts were covering what seemed like every third or fourth body you saw at your local mall. There is no one on the roster today, on any WWE show, who is revered the way Stone Cold still is, even all these years later.

You could argue that’s a testament to Austin himself, and I’m not against giving credit where credit is due. That dude was a really big deal to a lot of folks around my age, which is likely around the same age as these here Indianapolis Colts players.

But WWE badly needs to find someone who can be a big enough star that when they have mainstream level folks come around those folks are flaunting that wrestler’s merchandise, not someone from 20 years ago who isn’t ever coming around again.

