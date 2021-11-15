Rey Mysterio replaced by Austin Theory on Raw Survivor Series team

Adam Pearce was at it again on Monday Night Raw this week.

After manufacturing a situation that would all but ensure Dominik Mysterio would be removed from the Raw men’s Survivor Series team last week, having him savagely beaten and eventually replaced by the returning Bobby Lashley, Pearce decided to basically run it back this week, only with Rey in Dom’s place.

Lashley once again put the boots to a Mysterio. And, once again, Pearce decided that, in the interest of ensuring Raw fields the most competitive team possible, Rey would be removed from the squad. When Austin Theory showed up to rub it in and do his sneak attack followed by a selfie bit, Pearce then decided “I like your style” and announced him as Rey’s replacement.

The new Raw men’s Survivor Series team:

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory

There you have it.

