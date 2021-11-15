Rampage had its second smallest audience ever heading into Full Gear

We’ll see if it was any indication of interest being down for the PPV when information about Full Gear’s buys start coming in, but unlike Dynamite two days before, Rampage’s numbers on Fri., Nov. 12 were down for a live episode.

The overall viewership of 515K was 14% less than the week before. It was also the second lowest in Rampage history; only Oct. 8’s 502K was worse. The .20 rating among 18 - 49 year olds was also 9% below Nov. 5. That’s also one of the smallest numbers the show’s ever received.

It’s in a horrible time slot at 10pm ET, and still manages to be TNT’s highest rated show each Friday (Rampage finished 13th among cable originals on the 12th). But the downward trend is noteworthy.

A couple hours earlier on network television, SmackDown was up slightly from the Friday prior. Nov. 12’s audience of 2.104 million was up half a percent, while the .56 in the demo was down 1.75%. WWE gave FOX the highest rated show among the broadcast channels, and the second highest overall - behind only the late NBA game on ESPN.

Those 10pm basketball games certainly aren’t helping AEW, but they also aren’t going anywhere. Good thing Tony Khan said at the post-Full Gear media scrum that WarnerMedia executives are “really happy” with Rampage’s performance.