Becky Lynch agrees Survivor Series could use some stakes

Fans have been bringing it up for years, and in 2021, King Woods joined the cause. Elimination tags are great, and WWE’s annual November PPV is an important piece of pro wrestling sports entertainment history... but traditional Survivor Series matches would be a lot more interesting if they mattered more in the bigger story of Raw and SmackDown.

Now we’ve added The Man to the fight.

Becky Lynch pivots back to a more company-friendly (and realistic, honestly - of Vince McMahon’s hasn’t thought Survivor Series teams needed a prize up until now, he’s unlikely to be swayed by the audience or the roster) answer, but her first reaction to Vicente Beltrán asking her if there should be a reward for winning Survivor Series squads shows she’s with us:

“Yeah, I mean, that would be helpful. I don’t know if... cause yeah, the old brand supremacy is, um — it’s a little outdated. “But, at the same time, we’re all competitors, and so, you always want to be the best. So whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle, you always want to be the best, whether it’s, ‘Here, the winner gets a frickin’ banana,’ you know, well, I want that frickin’ banana [laughs]. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana. You always want to be the best. So I think whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you’re a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”

Like I said, even if the entire locker room spoke up in favor of stakes, it probably wouldn’t make a difference.

It’s nice to know we’re not alone, though.