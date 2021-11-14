WWE’s hilarious list of ‘iconic’ Survivor Series moments

l’m normally a big fan of what WWE does with its “Top 10” gimmick every Sunday, but this particularly list has so many problems. I get that they have to push a certain narrative and it’s mainly used for promotional purposes, but come on with this:

25. The Rock lays out John Cena

24. Edge returns disguised as a cameraman

23. Roman Reigns spears Drew McIntyre through the barricade

22. Stone Cold Steve Austin flips Triple H and his car

21. The Rock debuts

20. Andre the Giant becomes the first Sole Survivor

19. Seth Rollins sacrifices himself

18. Becky Lynch leg drops Shayna Baszler through the announce table

17. The Undertaker debuts

16. Charlotte Flair destroys Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick

15. Kane buries Undertaker

14. Rey & Dominik Mysterio’s double 619 to Brock Lesnar

13. Rhea Ripley wins for NXT

12. The Undertaker says goodbye

11. Shane McMahon jumps off an ambulance

10. Paul Heyman betrays Brock Lesnar

9. Stone Cold Steve Austin is run over by a car

8. The Rock wins his first WWE championship

7. Edge returns to win the WWE title

6. The first Elimination Chamber match

5. Goldberg beats Brock Lesnar in 84 seconds

4. The Authority loses

3. Sheamus cashes in Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns

2. The Montreal Screwjob

1. Kurt Angle helps Team WWE win

Right.