Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Kevin Owens and Doudrop turning heel, Sami Zayn booted off his Survivor Series team, and Von Wagner showing up on SmackDown, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Aliyah

Aliyah was given a big spotlight last night (Nov. 12) in her first match on SmackDown, which ended with a victory over Natalya. The commentators hyped it up as a big deal and she was embraced by Sasha Banks. It was strange to see her kicked off the Survivor Series team afterwards by Sonya Deville, but it’s a bit too early to know where that angle is headed right now.

Stock Up #2: Los Lotharios

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were going nowhere fast prior to the WWE Draft. They have since turned heel, moved to SmackDown, and are getting wins over babyfaces like Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs and Cesaro & Mansoor. The tradeoff is that they had to lose their last names, which I’d say is worth it as long as their booking maintains this upward trajectory.

Stock Up #1: Liv Morgan

WWE loves to tease Liv Morgan’s fans that a push might be coming her way, but they never follow through on it. The latest tease occurred this week (Nov. 8) on Raw when she was victorious in a five way match to earn a future championship match against Becky Lynch. It’s doubtful that Morgan will win the title whenever that match takes place, however, a program with Lynch could provide a solid platform for Liv to get more promo time, longer matches, and establish herself as a star who belongs in the upper card going forward.

Now let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Riddle

Matt Riddle competed in an eight man tag team match on this week’s Raw. Towards the end of the bout, he was chokebombed by Omos. Riddle then laid on the mat for 87 seconds while the heels argued over who should get the pin. Dolph Ziggler ultimately pinned him for the win. That’s right, Riddle just laid on the mat for 87 seconds like a chump before he was pinned. This would never happen to Randy Orton or most other upper card stars in WWE, and once again raises questions about where Riddle will land in the pecking order whenever RK-Bro breaks up.

Stock Down #2: Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

The Hurt Business reunion was interesting for one week, but it has quickly fallen flat. It was clear right away that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were not going to receive a push or be presented alongside Lashley and MVP like they were earlier this year. This week’s Raw hammered that point home, where Alexander and Benjamin were chasing after Reggie’s jobber gold. The Hurt Business couldn’t even get their hands on the belt despite the fact that it was passed around between Raw commentators Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at one point.

Stock Down #1: Dominik Mysterio

WWE has been telling a story for a while now that Dominik Mysterio is a loser who isn’t good enough to compete on the main roster. That’s why it was very strange when he was named to the men’s Survivor Series team for the Raw brand. Adam Pearce sounded disgusted by that decision, so he fed Dominik to Bobby Lashley. Lashley squashed Dominik and took his spot at Survivor Series. Rumors suggest this angle will eventually lead to a heel turn for Dominik. Maybe so, but for now it’s just another example of Dominik Mysterio looking like he doesn’t belong in WWE.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?