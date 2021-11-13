SmackDown schedules Sasha, Shotzi & Sheamus to set-up Survivor Series

WWE’s last show before Survivor Series has an alliterative feel. Check out what the company’s booked so far for the Nov. 19 SmackDown...

The beef between Sasha Banks and Shotzi started after Crown Jewel, when some miscommunication with The Boss during the recent NXT call-up’s loss to Charlotte Flair was the final straw for Shotzi. The green-haired Superstar was mad as hell, and she wasn’t going to take it anymore.

A brawl last night (Nov. 12) led to a trios match, where Banks’ team beat the former Blackheart’s. Later in the show, next Friday’s singles match was booked.

We’ll also see The Celtic Warrior for the first time since his latest nose surgery in September. Ridge Holland, who’s been shouting out Sheamus since being drafted to the blue brand, told Cesaro as much while they “reminisced” about The Bar.

We’ll also get updates on those two Survivor Series team vacancies that opened up last night... unless WWE decides to announce Aliyah and Sami Zayn’s replacements on Twitter this afternoon.

Sound like a superb SmackDown?