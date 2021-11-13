The Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch feud heats up

One of the things that’s so great about this Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch rivalry is we can hardly tell where the shoot ends and the work begins. Or is it where the work ends and the shoot begins? No matter, we just can’t know what’s what.

And that makes it special. Because maybe nothing is but also maybe everything is too.

Flair cut a promo focused on Lynch this week and it featured some bad WWE scripting — I don’t know who thought that “Becky Uh-Oh” stuff would work — but also a few pointed barbs, like Charlotte asserting that Becky returned from having a baby too quickly.

She also said there’s nothing natural about Lynch, as she is just a fabricated champion.

You can imagine how Becky responded, but I’ll share it with you anyway:

Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant. https://t.co/TpFrHEvJwi — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 13, 2021

The response on Monday night should be amazing.

