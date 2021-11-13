WWE denies Keith Lee’s claim that they did not pay his medical bills

WWE fired 18 wrestlers last week, and Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee was one of the many names on the cut list. After he was released, Lee wrote a message to his fans making it clear he paid for all the medical bills accrued while he was dealing with some very scary health and heart issues earlier this year. Many fans and analysts condemned WWE for not assisting Lee with those significant expenses.

WWE has now responded to Lee’s claim.

Per PW Insider, WWE issued the following statement addressing the situation:

“Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE.”

I don’t see how Keith Lee and WWE’s statements can both be true.

What’s your reaction to WWE’s statement, Cagesiders?