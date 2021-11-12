Both SmackDown Survivor Series teams changed

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown opened with a six-woman tag team match pitting every member of the women’s Survivor Series elimination team against each other, with Naomi making a guest appearance. That included Aliyah, who was seeing her first action on television since coming to the blue brand.

She won the match for her team!

And was immediately kicked off the Survivor Series squad.

We don’t know why, exactly, as Sonya Deville asked her about knowing Naomi, told her she was off the team right after, and then just walked off. No replacement was announced by the end of the show.

On the men’s side, Adam Pearce was back to try to do the same thing he did with the Monday Night Raw team, bolster the firepower on the squad. When Sami Zayn came around complaining about Jeff Hardy, Pearce booked them in a match with the loser being dropped from the squad. Naturally, it was Zayn who tried to cheat, got caught, and then ate a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb before being pinned right there in the middle of the ring. He’ll surely shout conspiracy.

As for his replacement, Michael Cole noted we would surely find out more in the next week or so.

