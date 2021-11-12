Shut down The Rock’s 25th Anniversary celebration, we’re not topping this

It’s been 25 years since Rocky Maivia showed up in the then-WWF, and even if a Dwayne Johnson appearance didn’t work out for Survivor Series (as far as we know), WWE is still marking the occasion with a month-long celebration.

As they did last year when we were celebrating The Undertaker’s pearl anniversary, that means enlisting some cosplay-loving Superstars for a photoshoot honoring The Great One. Unlike last year, there’s one trio from the Raw roster that delivered so well that everyone else needs to head down Know Your Role Boulevard, hang that right at Jabroni Drive, and proceed to checking their candy asses in at the Smackdown Hotel.

May I present to you Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Matt Riddle as the Three Faces of Rock!

The New Day’s Nation of Domination and Zelina Vega’s Hollywood Rock are pretty great. But if you can’t smell what Priest (as an Attitude Era Brahma Bull champ), Ripley (as young DJ’s infamous 1994 fanny pack pic), and Bro (as The Blue Chipper who showed up at Madison Square Garden in ‘96) are cooking? Somebody needs to drop a People’s Elbow on you.