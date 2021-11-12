RVD & Katie Forbes tie the whole f’n knot

Happy news from Las Vegas, because where else would Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes get married?

The WWE Hall of Famer (whose real name is Robert Szatkowski) and the independent & Impact wrestler have been together since 2016, and were an on-screen couple during RVD’s last Impact run in 2019 - 2020. The wedding was attended by wrestling names like DDP, Chris Bey, and Forbes’ trainer Luke Hawx.

The 50 year old Van Dam has spoken in the past (for instance, in his Headstrong documentary, which not only chronicles his three decades in the wrestling business, but also the cognitive damage and mental decline he’s experienced as a result of repeated head trauma during his career) about how the 30 year old Forbes has been instrumental in helping him address issues caused by past concussions.

They also seem to have great chemistry - if you know what I mean...

Congrats you two!