SmackDown airs tonight (Nov. 12) live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is the fourth SmackDown episode during the five week build towards Survivor Series on November 21.

I think I know which Raw star is invading SmackDown

The Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) is coming up in nine days, and WWE has done little to nothing to promote this card. We know the event is still centered around brand warfare, and that means WWE really has to pick up the pace with some angles between the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

That needs to begin tonight, where the foundation has been laid for WWE champion Big E to invade SmackDown and get involved in the advertised non-title match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and King Xavier Woods. Woods may currently be the king of WWE, but he’s more like a pawn in this chess battle between the New Day and the Bloodline. He’s going to get wiped out by the Bloodline tonight if Big E doesn’t show up, especially since Kofi Kingston might not be be ringside due to a knee injury.

Reigns vs. Big E could potentially be the main event of Survivor Series, and this is the perfect night for both champions to throw hands and give us a tease for what’s to come on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn, New York.

The rest of the title scene

SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. This is by far the most interesting match scheduled for the event given last month’s backstage incident that has seemingly created real life heat between both women. Becky Lynch added an extra layer of intrigue in a recent interview where she blurred the line between kayfabe and reality in admitting that she doesn’t trust Flair and it could very well be a shit show at Survivor Series.

The Usos are the SmackDown tag team champions, and that means they should be getting a match against Raw tag team champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series. There has been zero interaction or storyline between these teams and it’s not clear if that will change tonight. It might not happen because Jimmy and Jey already have their hands full with the New Day. Jimmy has been defeated two weeks in a row and will probably face the wrath of his Tribal Chief.

Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura could potentially be facing United States champion Damian Priest at Survivor Series. Like with the tag champs, there’s been no interaction between these men. Nakamura has been struggling to fend off Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss lately, and probably isn’t even thinking about a match with Priest.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. are the Women’s tag team champions but there are zero women’s teams on the new SmackDown roster for them to face.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Drew McIntyre has gotten into the groove of issuing an open challenge every week since he arrived on SmackDown. His current victims include Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, and Ricochet. Which low or mid card wrestler will join that list tonight?

- Zayn tried to upstage Hit Row last week, so they made an example out of him and got the fans to chant Sami sucks. For what it’s worth, Scary Spice had even harsher words for Sami this week.

- Los Lotharios are currently being pushed, which means they have already lost their last names. It’s just Angel and Humberto from here on out, because this a very strange thing that WWE loves to do.

- Naomi was once again screwed over by Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler last week. Which underhanded tactic will the heels use tonight to humiliate Naomi one more time?

- With Aliyah being named to the women’s Survivor Series team, it appears that Vince McMahon has forgotten about or given up on Toni Storm.

- Speaking of that team, Sasha Banks and Shotzi will be partners at Survivor Series, and it probably won’t end well for them. The Boss will be looking to get her hands on Shotzi at some point tonight.

- King Woods has been trying to get some stakes added to the men’s traditional elimination match at Survivor Series. Is Adam Pearce receptive to the king’s ideas?

- Jeff Hardy and Natalya have also been named to SmackDown teams at Survivor Series, so creative will probably find something for them to do tonight.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown tonight?