WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 12, 2021) with a show emanating from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, featuring all the latest build to the Survivor Series pay-per-view event taking place later this month.

Advertised for tonight: King Xavier Woods goes one-on-one against Roman Reigns. Unofficially, though, it will probably be three-on-one given the Usos are around and Kofi Kingston’s status is unknown due to his knee injury.

WWE will also have to get going tonight on adding some angles for many of the brand warfare matches scheduled at Survivor Series.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 12

I heard what I said to you and it was so out of sync with the way I wanted to make myself out to seem. I don’t like this air, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop breathing it. Instead, I think I’ll just liveblog this here pro wrestling show for you, folks.

The show opens with commentary hyping up our main event and recapping the events that lead to it.

Sonya Deville is in the ring with Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Aliyah.

She says she’s here tonight to show off the SmackDown women’s team for Survivor Series and introduces the four women in the ring before introducing our team captain, Sasha Banks.

She makes her entrance and Shotzi tries to start a fight with her but Sonya is barely able to maintain control.

Naomi slides in the ring and the brawl erupts and we go to break.

Aliyah, Naomi, & Sasha Banks vs. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, & Shotzi Blackheart

Banks and Natalya to start, the Boss gets one over on her and Nattie tags out to Baszler. Waistlock takedown, corner knee, tag to Aliyah and Sasha helps her into a tijeras! Dropkick sends her into a tag to Shotzi, dropkick, cover for one. Neidhart in, big lariat gets a nearfall, Baszler in, Kirifuda Clutch attempt but Aliyah rolls out and tags Naomi in!

Naomi running hot, suplex blocked, standing switch, Nattie with the blind tag and she cuts her off right into a kick from Shayna! Suplex off the apron and to the floor, back inside, another suplex, cover for two! Discus lariat drops her... NOPE! Action back to the floor, they throw Naomi into the barricade and we go to break.

Back from commercial, heels in control on Naomi and working her over at length in the corner. Baszler working a top wristlock at length, Naomi gets an enzuigiri off and the path is clear but Nattie clears the apron and cuts her off! Naomi with an O’Connor roll, tag to Aliyah!

Off the top, diving crossbody, a Lou Thesz Press into mounted punches, another one, fighting off the Sharpshooter, schoolboy for two! Neidhart with a Michinoku Driver, Aliyah with a bridging northern lights suplex but Baszler breaks it up! The match goes into “everybody do something cool” territory, and soon enough Aliyah reverses the Sharpshooter...

Aliyah, Naomi, & Sasha Banks win by pinfall with a crossleg folding press from Aliyah on Natalya.

Sami Zayn is backstage cutting a locker room leader promo... into a mirror.

He turns around to see Jeff Hardy standing there, and Jeff says he’s been there the whole time.

And so we go to break.

Back from commercial, we get a recap of Aliyah’s big win.

She’s super excited and she runs into an interview backstage.

She talks about how excited she is when Sonya Deville rolls up to ask how long she’s known Naomi for. Aliyah is confused and Sonya shifts gears to congratulate her before informing her that she’s no longer on the Survivor Series team.

She walks off and a dejected Aliyah tries to keep from crying.

We get a recap of the Woods/Reigns situation.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are interviewed backstage.

Roman refuses to chat with Kayla and tells Paul Heyman to wise her up. He says he’s been authorized to up the ante against Xavier Woods and says if Roman Reigns isn’t man enough to force Woods to bend the knee, he’ll bend his knee to Xavier. And if he doesn’t, he’s willing to be stripped of the Universal Championship and banished from SmackDown.

Rick Boogs plays Shinsuke Nakamura in to send us to break.

Back from commercial, we see Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss hanging out and chatting.

Moss has more bad jokes about the Viking Raiders.

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura

Boogs and Carrillo to start, collar and elbow, Rick shoves him back, catches him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, leg pick, tossing Karelin lift connects! Garza tags in, choke in the ropes, big crossface strikes and knees to the ribs! Keeping Boogs isolated, eventually he gets away and we get tags!

Humberto and Shinsuke, Nakamura running hot, sliding German suplex! Diving Kinshasa but Angel breaks it up! Boogs takes him out with a Cactus Clothesline, Shinsuke fired up but Garza pulls his cousin out of the ring to save him! Baseball slide takes him out, Humberto off the ropes and right into a kick!

Angel cuts him off, Carrillo tags him in, off the ropes...

Los Lotharios win by pinfall with a Total Elimination variant on Shinsuke Nakamura.

Sami Zayn is backstage with five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion Adam Pearce, who is hanging out with Von Wagner.

He says as captain of Team SmackDown, he wants Jeff Hardy off the team. Pearce says changes need to happen, and Sami will have to wrestle Jeff, loser is off the team.

Charlotte Flair makes her entrance to send us to break.

Back from commercial we get some media reactions to the WrestleMania 38 announcement.

Charlotte Flair cuts a promo in the ring.

She calls Becky Lynch out as a fabricated champion, and at Survivor Series, she’s gonna give her a new nickname, Becky Uh-oh. She riffs on “uh-oh” at length before saying not only can she beat Becky, but any woman that steps through the ropes, and two weeks ago she cemented Shotzi by giving her a match.

Enter Toni Storm.

She says Charlotte seems very generous with her time but the reality is she doesn’t actually do any of that. She tells her to put her money where her mouth is an accept her challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight.

Flair turns her down and leaves.

Xavier Woods is interviewed backstage.

He issues a royal proclamation— Roman Reigns will bend the knee to King Woods.

Jeff Hardy makes his entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Aliyah runs into Mustafa Ali.

He tries to take her under his wing when Ricochet rolls up to put her over and warn her not to listen to him, and they walk off together.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn

Mat grappling early, Zayn in control, Hardy gets away and fires off a hip toss for two! A knee lift, mounted punches, whip reversed, and Sami bails to the floor! Jeff follows right after him and rams him into the barricade, Zayn ducks Poetry in Motion off the steps and we go to break!

Back from commercial, Zayn gets two off a lateral press and follows it up with a reverse chinlock. Hardy fights out, right hands, Manhattan Drop to the double leg drop to the basement dropkick to the big splash... NOPE! Whip reversed, back elbow, Jeff off the top... WHISPER IN THE WIND CAN’T KEEP SAMI DOWN!

Backslide for two, Hardy with a jawbreaker, sidestep out of the corner, folding press with his feet on the ropes but referee Jessika Carr catches him and calls it off! Arguing with the ref, Jeff catches him...

Jeff Hardy wins by pinfall with a Twist of Fate, forcing Sami Zayn out of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series.

Zayn loses his mind watching himself be removed from the team graphic on the tron.

We get footage of Hit Row hanging out backstage and talking about their experience on SmackDown thus far.

Jinder Mahal and Shanky are hanging out backstage and Shanky drops a few bars in his native tongue before providing a beat for Jinder’s own rhymes about how they’re going to beat Hit Row.

We see Xavier Woods warming up backstage to send us to break.

Back from commercial we get a Xia Li hype reel.

Ridge Holland is interviewed backstage.

He says he was speaking from the heart when he talked Sheamus up as his idol last week and says he’s directly responsible for him realizing that there’s good money in hurting people.

Cesaro rolls up and apologizes for interrupting, before saying he and Sheamus are like brothers, having been in the Bar and whatnot, but his attitude is... just a heads-up to be careful. Ridge says he knows all about the Bar, but he needs Cesaro to know that he’s taking his place and they’ll be a more effective tag team than the Bar ever were.

The weekly Raw recap video package follows.

Roman Reigns makes his entrance to send us to break.

Roman Reigns vs. Xavier Woods

Collar and elbow, Reigns with a forearm, backing Woods in the corner and hammering him with mounted punches. Xavier slips out and trips him up, mounted punches of his own, Roman drops him face-first in the turnbuckles! Woods out, dropkick sends the Big Dog to the floor and Xavier beckons him back in!

Chops and forearms, back inside, big slicing right from Reigns takes Woods off his feet! Action to the floor, Roman with a Rock Bottom on the announce table and he stands tall as we go to break.

Back from commercial, Reigns is in control, big right hands, he drops Woods with a boot... NOPE! Corner lariats, Xavier fires up, forearm connects but a right hand drops him and he slides out to the apron! Boot from the apron, springboard tornado DDT and both men are down and out! To their feet, right hands, back suplex, Woods lands on his feet!

Off the ropes, ducking strikes, slide under, rolling elbow and a superkick... NOPE! Kick to the midsection, off the ropes, Honor Roll... STILL NO! Xavier up top, Reigns cuts him off with a right hand, jockeying for position, off the top and Roman cuts him off with a Rock Bottom in the middle of the ring... NOT ENOUGH!

Howling, Woods cuts him off with a superkick! Post him into the turnbuckles, Xavier goes up top... LIMIT BREAKER BUT THE USOS PULL HIM OUT OF THE RING AND BEAT HIM DOWN!

Xavier Woods wins by disqualification, presumably.

The Usos grab the steel steps and hammer Xavier with them, knocking him over the announce table! They get his crown and place it on Roman’s troubled brow!

The Bloodline stand tall.

That’s the show, folks.