If you are wondering why SmackDown’s men’s Survivor Series team includes Xavier Woods but not his New Day partner Kofi Kingston, it’s because Kofi Kingston has a kayfabe injury.

Roman Reigns and The Usos attacked Kingston’s knee during the show-closing angle last week on SmackDown. As a result, WWE tweeted the update that Kofi has an MCL sprain:

Xavier Woods will go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief on tomorrow night’s episode of SmackDown. After news of Kingston’s injury was revealed, King Woods posted the following video, where he says it’s time to get nasty with Roman following The Bloodline’s heinous actions:

You should watch the full 89 second video, because King Woods is a man of strong conviction, and he is hell-bent on adding stakes to the traditional 5-on-5 men’s elimination match coming up at Survivor Series on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn, New York. More specifically, the king says the losing team (Team Raw, of course) should be vying for the first five spots in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, whereas the winning team (Team SmackDown, naturally) should be vying for the final five spots in that Royal Rumble match.

What do you think of the king’s idea for Survivor Series, Cagesiders? And more importantly, how nasty do you want to see Woods and his scepter get with the Head of the Table tomorrow night on SmackDown?