One of the biggest recent stories in WWE involved a backstage incident between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair that occurred after an incredibly awkward title exchange segment didn’t go according to plan. Many people believe Charlotte went off script because she was trying to protect her character from bad booking. Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing with growing unease in the locker room towards working with Flair.

During an interview on Sports Illustrated’s SI Media Podcast, Lynch was directly asked about her real life heat with Flair stemming from this incident. Lynch says they don’t talk anymore:

“We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

When asked if she trusts Flair, Lynch responds with a one word answer: “No.” Lynch goes on to explain that the wrestling business is built on trust, and things are much more difficult when that trust is gone:

“When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.”

The Man does admit that this situation adds a layer of interest to her upcoming match against Flair on Nov. 21 at Survivor Series in Brooklyn, New York.

“But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen? Was that not meant to happen? What’s gonna go down? There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a shit show. So we’ll see what happens.”

There’s still time for WWE to change plans, of course. But as of right now, the company is embracing the shit show that will be on display at Survivor Series in front of an in tune New York audience that will heavily cheer Lynch and boo Flair.

How do you think WWE will attempt to book their way out of this mess, Cagesiders? Or is it all part of their grand master plan?