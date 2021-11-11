WrestleMania 38 is heading to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for two nights of action next year on April 2 and April 3. WWE has spent all week trying to convince you to buy a ticket to the show, and that includes bringing back The Undertaker to hype up the event.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, the retired legend was asked if he’s disappointed that his undefeated streak at WrestleMania came to an end. The Dead Man once again makes it clear he thinks Roman Reigns should have been the guy to end the streak instead of Brock Lesnar, but given how Roman has elevated his game as the Tribal Chief over the last year, it doesn’t matter which one of them ended the streak:

“I mean, on a selfish note it would have been nice to retire undefeated, but that’s not business. My career, like I said and I’ll say it over and over again, I’ve been incredibly blessed with what I’ve been able to do in this industry. And there comes a time where you’ve got to pay it forward.” “Although, I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I’m saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value.” “By the time I got to Roman, that WrestleMania, I was not physically healthy at all. So, he didn’t get the best of me. That bothers me. Nothing I can do about it, but Roman, he beat somebody that wasn’t at his best. I wish I could have been healthier and he would have been first because I think that would have skyrocketed him even sooner – I mean, he’s there now. So, it doesn’t matter. He waited a few years, but he’s got it figured out now. I mean, it all happens for a reason. Selfishly? Yes. Business-wise? And I’m always business first, it is what it is. I doubt that anybody will ever get to 21-0. My place in history is what it is. I can’t cry over spilt milk.”

Undertaker ended his career with a win over AJ Styles in a Boneyard at WrestleMania 36, which means Brock Lesnar (at WrestleMania 30) and Roman Reigns (at WrestleMania 33) are the only two wrestlers who have ever defeated him at WrestleMania.

I’ve always agreed that Brock Lesnar didn’t need to be the first guy to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. If that win was needed to restore some of Brock’s shine in early 2014, it’s only because WWE did such a poor job of booking Brock when he returned to the company in 2012. Lesnar lost two of his first three matches after returning to the promotion in 2012, including a loss at WrestleMania 29 against Triple H in 2013.

After The Undertaker’s undefeated streak ended in 2014, he continued to compete at WrestleMania nearly every year through 2020. I think there’s an obvious argument to be made that his undefeated streak was one of the most compelling stories on nearly every WrestleMania card from 2005 through 2014, and WWE would have made more money keeping it going until a planned retirement angle was in place. For example, WWE could have booked John Cena vs. The Undertaker with the streak on the line on one of those following WrestleMania cards. Instead, John Cena wasted his time wrestling The Miz again at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and Undertaker squashed Cena in a nothing match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 well after the streak was dead.

That being said, Undertaker is arguing that even though Brock ending the streak wasn’t the best business move for WWE to make, it doesn’t matter anymore because Roman Reigns has reached the level where beating the streak could have gotten him in the first place.

Do you agree that it no longer matters whether Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns was the first wrestler to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania?