Hacksaw Jim Duggan posts video update after back-to-back surgeries

Stick your 2 x 4s in the air and say “HOOOOO!” WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan says he’s recovering at home after two October surgeries, the second of which was for a recent prostate cancer diagnosis.

Duggan is reluctantly pulling out of all his scheduled appearances for the remainder of the year, but fans will surely understand.

Hacksaw checks in with an update! pic.twitter.com/FfAjB88X6E — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) November 10, 2021

“Hi everybody. I’d just like to give everybody a quick update after my back-to-back surgeries. Obviously I’m home. Doing well. Feel much, much better. And I also want to say thank you to everyone for the thoughts, the prayers, the good wishes. You know folks, it’s humbling to have so many people all over the world care, and I tell you, it means a lot. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you so much to so many folks for checking in on me. And also, I’d like to say I’m sorry and I hope you all understand I’m going to have to cancel the rest of the shows for this year, but we’re looking forward to traveling the world next year, God willing. And so, hopefully we’ll see you down the road. Again, thank you very much for all the good wishes and prayers. God bless and hopefully see you soon.”

See you down the road, Hacksaw.