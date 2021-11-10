Check out the first video from Beth Phoenix’s debut album

Yesterday (Nov. 9), Beth Phoenix broke the news that she’ll be the latest pro wrestler/sports entertainer to launch a music career.

The WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator has shared clips on social media of her singing and playing guitar or piano over the years, but this is the first we’ve heard of aspirations beyond that. But it turns out Beth has a whole EP of tunes, Stone Rose & Bone, coming out Friday.

I am so proud to announce that THIS FRIDAY Nov 12 my debut EP will be released on all major music platforms! Music has always been a huge part of my heart and I'm so excited to share it with you! @wwe @WWENXT #piano #StoneRoseBone pic.twitter.com/EET6PeLOsI — Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) November 9, 2021

Phoenix was on The Bump this morning, and debuted a video for the first single from the album, “Find Your Why”.

Check out the debut music video from @TheBethPhoenix for the song 'Find Your Why' from her brand new EP Stone Rose & Bone, releasing this Friday, November 12, on all major music streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/3jbKLWyK0l — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 10, 2021

Probably doesn’t work as an entrance tune, but maybe there’s something else on Stone Rose & Bone that will work as her “Judas” if we ever get that retirement match she’s hinted at.

Whether there is or not - and whether tracks like “Find Your Why” are your kind of music or not - you’ve got to give props to the Glamazon. Mother, wife, wrestling commentator, mentor, and now working musician.

Is there anything Beth can’t do?