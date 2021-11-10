 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Check out the first video from Beth Phoenix’s debut album

By Sean Rueter
Yesterday (Nov. 9), Beth Phoenix broke the news that she’ll be the latest pro wrestler/sports entertainer to launch a music career.

The WWE Hall of Famer & NXT color commentator has shared clips on social media of her singing and playing guitar or piano over the years, but this is the first we’ve heard of aspirations beyond that. But it turns out Beth has a whole EP of tunes, Stone Rose & Bone, coming out Friday.

Phoenix was on The Bump this morning, and debuted a video for the first single from the album, “Find Your Why”.

Probably doesn’t work as an entrance tune, but maybe there’s something else on Stone Rose & Bone that will work as her “Judas” if we ever get that retirement match she’s hinted at.

Whether there is or not - and whether tracks like “Find Your Why” are your kind of music or not - you’ve got to give props to the Glamazon. Mother, wife, wrestling commentator, mentor, and now working musician.

Is there anything Beth can’t do?

