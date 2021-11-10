Randy Orton helps young fan being pushed into barricade at WWE live event in UK

The job description for “WWE Superstar” encompasses a lot of things: wrestler, actor, public spokesperson, personal travel coordinator. Add public safety monitor to the list.

Randy Orton played that role at WWE’s house show in Birmingham, England’s Utilita Arena last Friday (Nov. 5). This video making the rounds shows the Viper greeting fans on his way backstage after he & Riddle defended the Raw Tag Team championship against Street Profits and Dirty Dawgs. Orton notices a young fan being pressed up against the barricade by the others who are trying to reach him for a word, a high-five, or an autograph. He asks if they’re okay, gets everyone to back up, and ensures the child’s guardian can get to them before moving on.

Good looking out, Randy.

This would be worth shouting out at any time, but seems especially worth noting after eight people - including two teenage high school students - were killed by a surging crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston on Saturday, the day after WWE’s show in Birmingham.