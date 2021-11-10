NXT 2.0 draws its smallest audience yet, but demo holds steady

WWE’s developmental show barely topped 600,000 last night (Nov. 9). According to Showbuzz Daily, the audience of 603K was a 4% drop from Nov. 2, and the worst viewership since the last show before the 2.0 rebrand in September.

The good news is the rating among 18 - 49 year olds was identical to last week. The .15 in that key demographic is towards the upper end of where NXT’s been since the initial 2.0 buzz wore off.

College basketball joined the NBA as Tuesday night competition for WWE and USA, and could account for the drop off from last Tuesday. NXT was the 36th ranked cable original last night, down from 30th the week before.

The show will be building toward WarGames next week. We’ll see if that makes much of a difference.

Here’s a look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

