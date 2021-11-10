MSK are flying 420 miles to find their mystery guru

NXT 2.0 isn’t just sexy time, although the innuendo was flying on the Nov. 9 episode of the formerly-black-and-gold brand.

It’s also a stoner comedy, and dang it if Wes Lee & Nash Carter don’t make it work.

The duo known as MSK are looking for their guru to help them rediscover their mojo after losing the NXT Tag belts to Imperium. The mystery person, who’s apparently helped them in the past, and charges money for their services, didn’t tell Carter & Lee they’d moved. So when MSK get to the retail storefront where they thought they’d find the guru, they discover they have 420 miles to go to get to the new address.

Get it!?!?

The scooter joke makes it seem pretty obvious they’re talking about fellow wake-and-baker Riddle, but the guru angle has some fans guessing John Morrison. I’ve also seen hope this could be leading to wrestling’s original ganja enthusiast, Rob Van Dam.

We’ll see. In the meantime, enjoy the latest installment of Nash & Wes’ Excellent Adventure along with all the videos from the Nov. 9 NXT:

Shirai, Catanzaro & Carter vs. Toxic Attraction - Six-Woman Tag Team Match

MSK continue their search for mystery guru

Sarray vs. Kay Lee Ray

Bron Breakker gains valuable experience during his first UK Tour

Boa vs. Joe Gacy

Jacket Time vs. The Creed Brothers

Raquel Gonzalez wants to make Dakota Kai pay for her actions

Andre Chase goes ballistic in latest Chase University lesson

GYV hit the streets for some special urban training

Cameron Grimes vs. Ru Feng

Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight – Triple Threat Match

Tony D’Angelo interrupts Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta to deliver a gift

Tomasso Ciampa will defend the NXT Title anywhere in the world

Elektra Lopez extends an invite to Xyon Quinn after defeating Erica Yan

Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly frustrated over their growing pains as a tag team

Pete Dunne vs. Carmelo Hayes

The first person on Raquel Gonzalez’s list is Dakota Kai (Digital Exclusive)

Cora Jade pushes back (Digital Exclusive)

Jacket Time may have lost the battle, but not the war (Digital Exclusive)

