WWE Raw highlights (Sept. 24, 2018): Courting Dean Ambrose, tag team title match, more!

By Geno Mrosko
  • Baron Corbin’s job is on the line
  • Dean Ambrose gets an unexpected offer
  • WWE & Connor’s Cure team with Hyundai Hope on Wheels to battle pediatric cancer
  • Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal
  • Dolph Zijggler tries to get inside Dean Ambrose’s head
  • Chad Gable vs. Konnor
  • Triple H reminds The Undertaker who he’s facing at WWE Super Show-Down
  • The Bella Twins & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
  • Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival
  • Lio Rush brings his gift of gab to “The Kevin Owens Show”
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
  • Seth Rollins claims that Dolph Ziggler is using Drew McIntyre
  • Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox
  • Is Seth Rollins trying to recruit Drew McIntyre into The Shield?
  • The Shield vs. Baron Corbin & AOP
  • Seven-Time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath drops in on Raw
  • Nia Jax and Ember Moon discuss their new friendship
  • Triple H and the WWE Universe sing “Happy Birthday” to Stephanie McMahon

