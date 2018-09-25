- Baron Corbin’s job is on the line
- Dean Ambrose gets an unexpected offer
- WWE & Connor’s Cure team with Hyundai Hope on Wheels to battle pediatric cancer
- Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal
- Dolph Zijggler tries to get inside Dean Ambrose’s head
- Chad Gable vs. Konnor
- Triple H reminds The Undertaker who he’s facing at WWE Super Show-Down
- The Bella Twins & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
- Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. The Revival
- Lio Rush brings his gift of gab to “The Kevin Owens Show”
- Bobby Lashley vs. Elias
- Seth Rollins claims that Dolph Ziggler is using Drew McIntyre
- Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox
- Is Seth Rollins trying to recruit Drew McIntyre into The Shield?
- The Shield vs. Baron Corbin & AOP
- Seven-Time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath drops in on Raw
- Nia Jax and Ember Moon discuss their new friendship
- Triple H and the WWE Universe sing “Happy Birthday” to Stephanie McMahon
Loading comments...