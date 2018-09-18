WWE SmackDown Live comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 18, 2018) from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring the fallout show from the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) that went down this past Sunday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: AJ Styles vs. Andrade Almas, Shinsuke Nakamura defends the U.S. title against Rusev, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 18

The show opens with a recap of the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

Commentary hypes up Becky Lynch’s championship coronation for later.

The Miz is in the ring for MizTV. He does his usual introductory spiel and says MizTV is all about breaking news and he has big news for us. He gestures to the tron and a graphic for his #1 contender’s match for the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan at Super Show-Down appears. He talks about how he’s superior to Bryan and gives his last two victories as proof before saying he’ll do it again in Australia and go on to wrestle AJ Styles or Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

But that’s in three weeks, and tonight he has a very special guest. He had to move heaven and earth to get his guest here. His guest rarely appears on SmackDown, but when they do, they make headlines, and he introduces... his wife, Maryse. They kiss a few times and thank each other for being here. The A-Lister puts her over at length and asks how difficult it was to beat Brie Bella.

She does the “Really?” gimmick and says it was the easiest thing she’s done in her life. She’s a way better athlete and Bella didn’t stand a chance against her. Motherhood can really change you and she felt Brie’s heart wasn’t in it, to which Miz says he thinks her heart isn’t in her relationship with the American Dragon anymore. They raise the idea taht she thought she was hitching her wagon to a rising star and trying to be relevant by riding his coattails.

A marriage of convenience, Miz says, and it backfired when they faced a real couple with real love and real talent and now that Maryse has proved that she hasn’t lost a step, what’s next? Maryse says she has some breaking news, and that’s that tonight, for now, is her last night on SmackDown. Miz puts her over again, saying she’s leaving to go back and be mother of the century, and she’s a role model to women everywhere.

He talks about how quickly she recovered from giving birth and suggests that the women in the crowd gave birth 30-40 years ago and still haven’t recovered. Miz goes back and forth with the crowd over them booing Maryse and he says he’ll destroy Dan right here and right now to show them. He calls the American Dragon out, clears the set, Ride of the Valkyries hits...

Enter Daniel Bryan, deadly serious. He says Miz can talk about him as much as he wants, but talk about his wife and this is what you get... PUNCHES AND A DOUBLE LEG INTO MORE PUNCHES AND A RUNNING DROPKICK THAT PUTS THE A-LISTER INTO HIS WIFE! Referee Charles Robinson hits the ring to check on her and call for medics and Dan is clearly upset that his attack on Miz seems to have hurt her so bad.

Medics hit the ring with a stretcher and get ready to load her up when she rises to her feet on the apron laughing! Miz attacks from behind but Bryan slips out and sidesteps a charge, leading Miz to knock his wife off the apron! The American Dragon blasts Miz off the apron in turn and celebrates with the crowd!

Commentary hypes up Becky Lynch’s coronation again and we cut backstage where New Day are... on safari? They encounter a wild crew member and we go to break on a promo reel for tonight’s episode of Mixed Match Challenge.

Back from commercial, Daniel Bryan is walking backstage when he rolls into an interview.

He says if Miz calls him out, he’s up to something, because we all know Miz is a coward. So, him calling him out, he knew something disgusting was gonna happen, but he didn’t realize the A-Lister would stoop as low to stage an injury with his wife, but in Australia it’s not gonna work, because it’s gonna be mano y mano and he’s not just gonna punch him in the face, he’s gonna punch his ticket to an opportunity at the WWE Champion.

Kofi Kingston cuts a promo during New Day’s entrance about how they proved at Hell in a Cell that they’re the only day in WWE. Xavier Woods says next on the menu they’re defending their titles against the Bar in Australia, and Big E interrupts with a huge “Crikey, mate!”, which gets criticism of his accent as “absolutely terrible” and “a little offensive”, but E says the Iconics said it was cool, so it’s cool.

E gets in the ring and says we have the Celtic Warrius and the Superior Mannus, and you can tell Cesaro is the dominant one because of his enormous areolas. Cesaro fires back saying this is New Day in their natural habitat, dressed like clowns and recycling old, unfunny jokes, and Sheamus says that’s because they are a joke, so the Bar are happy to take the titles off them and elevate the division.

We go to break before the bell can ring.

Cesaro vs. Kofi Kingston

Cesaro is well in control as we return from commercial, dragging Kingston into the middle of the ring for a half-crab as Sheamus takes selfies at ringside. Kofi struggles to his foot, right hands, float up his body, victory roll for two, sidestep the charge, schoolboy gets him two more but the Swiss Superman nails him with a hearty uppercut for a nearfall of his own!

Leg pick gets Cesaro back in, knee drop to the leg, kneeling achilles lock, Kingston out with upkicks, leg-feed enzuigiri staggers the Swiss national, boot up on the charge, double chops, keeping his weight off the leg, swinging kick off the ropes, up top but Cesaro cuts him off with a dropkick! Climbing to meet him, gutwrench, jockeying for position, Kofi hits a tornado DDT... NOPE!

Charging over, Kingston with the low bridge, slingshot somersault senton to the floor! Back in, SOS connects... STILL NO! Backslide for two, boot on a charge, Gotch lift, Cesaro snaps it off outta nowhere...

Cesaro wins by pinfall with the Neutralizer.

Rusev and Lana are backstage talking about Rusev Day when Aiden English rolls up.

He says he knows Hell in a Cell was a tough loss for them, but tonight he’s got a good feeling about Rusev’s chances. Rusev agrees because Aiden won’t be in the match, and English says he was doing his best. Rusev says if that was his best, it wasn’t good enough, and he and Lana walk off. Aiden accosts a random crew member asking if Rusev is serious, claiming he’s the key to Rusev day and everything is Lana’s fault if anything.

If she was more of a manager and less of a wife-- the crew guy points behind English and Lana’s standing there. Aiden begs off, she says she’s gonna tell Rusev, and he chases after her to try and mitigate the damage.

Commentary hypes up Rusev’s United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura as well as AJ Styles’ non-title match against Andrade “Cien” Almas and we go to break.

Back from commercial commentary are going about their business when they’re informed of Randy Orton causing a commotion in the commentary truck. They toss to a camera in the truck and Orton puts his hands on the shoulder of the tech guy and demands he get his footage pulled up faster on threat of violence. He wants to see the moment he jammed the screwdriver through Jeff Hardy’s gauge hole, and when the guy gets it cued up he complains that Randy is hurting him, so of course the Viper squeezes harder and grabs the guy’s jaw.

He moves to the next picture and asks dude how he feels, if he’s disturbed, and the guy answers in the affirmative. Orton says the really disturbing thing is all of this that he’s done to Hardy pales in comparison to what he’ll do to his next victim.

Commentary recaps the controversial finish to AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe and we go backstage where Styles is interviewed.

He says after everything that Joe put he and his family through, the worst thing that could have happened is if Samoa had walked out as champ. Sometimes lady luck smiles on you, and he’s still champion. Maybe Joe got screwed, maybe it was karma, but they’ll do it one more time in Australia, anything goes, there must be a winner... but he’s getting ahead of himself.

He’s got Almas tonight and he has to focus on him, because Andrade took him to the limit last time they met, and he needs to get his brain straight in order to pick up the W later.

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his entrance and we go to break.

Back from commercial, commentary hypes up WWE Crown Jewel.

Backstage Rusev is walking when Lana rolls up to tell him something, Aiden English right behind her. Rusev says she can wait becaue he’s focused on winning the title, and he invites English to sing his entrance like always. Lana again insists on telling him but again he waves her off.

Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (WWE United States Championship)

Probing kicks from both men, collar and elbow, Nakamura with a go behind, standing switch, reversed to a wristlock, Rusev reverses to his own, and short-arm shoulder thrusts stagger the champion. Float over the slam, leg kick, the Bulgarian Lion shrugs it off and Shinsuke calls him in for more. Good Vibrations, whip reversed, overhead belly-to-belly suplex into a high gutwrench suplex... NOPE!

With Rusev fired up, Nakamura goes to the floor and slowly rises. To the apron, snapping Rusev’s head over the top, back in, jumping kick gets two and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Nakamura is in control with a guillotine choke locked on but Rusev posts to his feet. Lana and Aiden bicker at ringside, and the Bulgarian Lion goes for a suplex to break but it’s blocked. English leads a Rusev Day cheer and Rusev gets a body slam in for the counter! Jockeying for position, off the ropes, Rusev catches him with the Alarm Clock, lariats, a roundhouse kick, charging in the corner, then hitting that beautiful Shinjiro Ohtani spinning wheel kick.

Tuning up the band, he charges in, Machka Kick ducked, kick combo from the champ ducked, Rusev lands a buzzsaw... NO GOOD! Corner knee sidestepped, the Bulgarian Brute has him on the apron, suplex to the floor blocked, forearms on the apron, back suplex denied with a rake to the eyes, Nakamura to the second... KINSHASA ON THE APRON! Throwing him into the barricade, back inside, fired up... RUSEV COUNTERS KINSHASA WITH THE MACHKA KICK BUT HE’S SLOW TO CAPITALIZE!

Aiden gets on the apron to call Rusev to crush, Rusev gets in his face about interfering again, Shinsuke capitalizes...

Shinsuke Nakamura wins by pinfall with a roll-up to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Post-match English attacks Rusev, hitting him in the head over and over with the microphone! He lifts the mic to his mouth and sings everyone a happy Rusev Day! Lana screams at him to get out and he obliges.

Commentary hypes up Becky Lynch’s coronation and Styles/Almas again and we go to break on an ad for WWE 2K19.

Back from commercial in time for entrances.

AJ Styles vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Almas puts boots to Styles before the bell! Referee Danilo Anfibio pulls him off and regains control of the situation before checking on the WWE Champion. He’s staggered and stumbling but he wants to fight and we’ve still got a match!

Cien in with a forearm at the bell, hammering him with punches and knees but AJ fights back with right hands, backing him into the corner! Anfibio warns him off, and Andrade explodes out of the corner with a Mafia kick! Whip across, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, shades of Atlantis but he can’t put Styles away with it and we go to break.

Back from commercial, Almas is in control with an armbar but Styles is to his feet so he rams him into the corner for a shot to keep him off guard. Off the ropes, another tilt-a-whirl, AJ reverses to a DDT for some separation! Both men stagger to their feet, Styles Rush, backfist blocked, Cien pastes him with a hard back elbow... NOPE! Choking Styles on the bottom rope, Zelina Vega gets a cheap shot in, whip reversed, fireman’s carry... USHIGOROSHI!

Again AJ slow to capitalize but he fires up, charging lariat, snapmare, off the ropes, sliding forearm, into a kip-up and he finally takes his shirt off! Drawing Andrade up, calling for the Styles Clash, back body drop counters, Almas moves him in place, diving moonsault, nobody home, he lands on his feet, right into a standing moonsault... STYLES GETS THE KNEES UP!

Both men dragging themselves up the ropes in the corner, AJ charges in, back body drop to the apron, springboard but Cien cuts him off in the ropes! The champion hung up, Andrade climbs up top... TREE OF WOE DOUBLE STOMP ON THE APRON! Almas rolls back in first, ready to take the countout victory. Referee Danilo gets to eight by the time AJ gets in to break it and Cien blasts him off the apron with a boot to send us to break.

Back from commercial, Almas charges in but Styles sidesteps and he Flair Flips all the way to the floor! Cien gets to his feet, AJ clocks him with a knee off the apron, throws him back in... SLINGSHOT FOREARM! ONLY TWO! Going for the Styles Clash, Andrade gets in the ropes to block and snaps Styles across the top rope by the throat! Springboard dropkick follows, double knees in the corner... STYLES KICKS OUT!

Almas draws him up, hammerlock, countered with a double leg, jackknife pin, Cien kicks out... AND AJ USES HIS MOMENTUM TO PICK HIM UP INTO THE STYLES CLASH! IT’S OVER!

AJ Styles wins by pinfall with the Styles Clash.

SAMOA JOE ATTACKS! HE TAKES AJ TO THE FLOOR AND YELLS AT HIM ABOUT HOW HE KNOWS THE TRUTH AND HE’LL NEVER BE SAFE BUT STYLES RECOVERS AND PUTS HIM INTO THE STEPS! Samoa rakes the eyes and gets away into the crowd! AJ returns to the ring to stand tall with his title as Joe looks on.

We cut to Asuka and Naomi putting their coats on to begin the walk to the ring before going to break.

Back from commercial in time for the Iconic Duo to cut a promo.

They talk about how gross this place is and also how gross Asuka and Naomi are. They mock Asuka’s hair and their dancing ability and get cut off by our babyface entrances.

Asuka vs. Billie Kay

Circling, Asuka in with a rush of palm strikes and Kay backs into the apron. Peyton Royce runs interference, Billie gets a mat slam in and locks a cravate on to follow it. Asuka to her feet, roll through into a cover, only two and Kay lands a forearm. Off the ropes, cut off with a hip attack, off the ropes, cut off with the big boot... NOPE! Billie’s apoplectic about the nearfall, screaming bloody murder at referee Jason Ayers.

Fisherman’s maneuver reversed into the Asuka Lock...

Asuka wins by submission with the Asuka Lock.

Commentary take a moment to send thoughts and prayer to the victims of Hurricane Florence and encourage people to donate to the Red Cross to fund the relief effort and we go to break.

Back from commercial we get a house ad for the new season of Total Divas.

Live in the ring, SmackDown general manager Paige introduces Becky Lynch.

She congratulates the new champion and officially presents her the title belt. Lynch says it’s nice, and it took two long years but she’s finally back where she belongs. This is her show, and her title, and there’ll be no more being left off of posters, magazine covers, and morning talk shows, from now on she’s getting what she deserves. She thanks Paige for her treatment here, saying she doesn’t need balloons or the whole division out, she just needs one woman.

Becky goads Charlotte Flair into making her entrance, and Paige warns them they’re not doing this tonight. Flair says she’s not here to fight and Paige takes her at her word and leaves. Charlotte then says she’s not here to steal the spotlight, she’s just here to give Lynch the respect she refused to give her at SummerSlam. She won fair and square and she wants to look her in the eye and tell Becky she was the better woman on Sunday...

...but she paid a steep price to regain the title and threw away a lot more than a friendship. She hopes she soaks it in, because Flair can’t wait to get her rematch in front of 60,000 at Super Show-Down, because it might have taken two years to get the title back but she can lose it in one night. Lynch says she stopped listening at “better woman” and Flair said all these things about Becky being second best but the title says otherwise.

On Sunday she didn’t let Flair raise her hand because it’d be stealing her spotlight at her greatest moment, but tonight she may touch the champ and raise her hand. Charlotte refuses, and Lynch says that’s okay, she doesn’t want her hand raised anyway, she wants the title put around her waist. Flair says she came out here to show her respect, yes, but she also wished there was a little bit of her best friend left in whatever she’s become, so congratulations, champ.

Becky apologizes and says actually she didn’t want her hand raised or the title around her waist, she just wanted her to call her queen... bitch. CHARLOTTE ATTACKS BUT LYNCH GETS THE BETTER OF HER ON THE FLOOR AND THROWS HER OVER THE ANNOUNCE DESK! Drawing her up, she throws Flair into the timekeeper’s barricade! Back into the ring... the Dis-Arm-Her is in!

Satisfied with her pound of flesh, Lynch lets go and holds the title high before going to leave. Actually, no, she heads back to hit an exploder suplex for the exclamation point!

Becky stands tall on the stage while a determined Charlotte stares daggers at her from the ring.

That’s the show, folks.