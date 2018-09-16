 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results: What was ‘Match of the Night’ in San Antonio?

New, comments
By Geno Mrosko
/ new
WWE.com

WWE has put a bow tie around its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., Sept. 16, 2018) with Brock Lesnar making his return and laying out both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, meaning there was no finish to the main event match.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey overcame Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw women’s championship, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler fought off Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to keep the Raw tag team titles, Samoa Joe was screwed out of the WWE title in his match with AJ Styles, and so much more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!

Poll

What was "Match of the Night" at Hell in a Cell?

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
    (122 votes)
  • 2%
    Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
    (58 votes)
  • 1%
    Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
    (33 votes)
  • 9%
    AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
    (235 votes)
  • 39%
    Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins
    (941 votes)
  • 16%
    Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
    (399 votes)
  • 24%
    Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
    (575 votes)
  • 1%
    The New Day vs. Rusev Day
    (24 votes)
2387 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 38 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...