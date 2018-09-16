What was "Match of the Night" at Hell in a Cell?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., Sept. 16, 2018) with Brock Lesnar making his return and laying out both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, meaning there was no finish to the main event match.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey overcame Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw women’s championship, Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler fought off Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins to keep the Raw tag team titles, Samoa Joe was screwed out of the WWE title in his match with AJ Styles, and so much more.

