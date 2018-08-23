You may have noticed a Brock Lesnar sized hole during the three hours of Monday Night Raw this week. Thanks to a new report, we may now know the reason why Lesnar was nowhere to be found the night after SummerSlam.

24 hours after losing the Universal title to Roman Reigns, you would think there would be at least one segment on Raw that featured Lesnar doing something.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required and encouraged), Dave Meltzer reports what plans the WWE had in mind for Lesnar and ultimately why they did not happen on Monday night.

As far as Lesnar, his WWE contract expires in a few days. He was written out of storylines when Kurt Angle refused to give him his rematch. He was pulled by WWE off the Raw show this past week because nobody could come up with an idea for him that made sense. If he was staying, he could destroy everyone, but they weren’t going to have Strowman beat him since he had no matches left, and he had no matches to build up. He could go crazy and get suspended or fired, but that doesn’t do WWE any good to put more focus on him when he’s got no date to return. He is back training for fighting. He has dropped weight. He is going in with the idea of facing Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title in early 2019.

Sorry creative has nothing for you Brock?

This report goes against previous rumors where talks were that nothing was ever planned for Lesnar post-SummerSlam.

So maybe SummerSlam was the last time we will see Brock Lesnar for awhile? At 41-years-age, whether Lesnar wins or loses his UFC heavyweight title shot it feels like the door is still open for him to possibly return to the WWE somewhere down the line.

If this week’s episode of Raw was the WWE’s last opportunity to showcase Lesnar, how would you have had the former Universal champion go out?