This picture of Roman Reigns backstage at SummerSlam is heartwarming

Today (Aug. 23) the WWE released 50 behind the scenes, black & white photos, from SummerSlam 2018.

Featured throughout the photo gallery are multiple photos of Roman Reigns, both before and after his WWE Universal title match with Brock Lesnar. At first glance it appears Reigns was featured more than any other wrestler in the gallery.

Out of all 50 photos the one that stands out the most features the 33-year-old wrestler moments after he made his way backstage, with the title still freshly sealed around his waist. Reigns sits down on some steps and puts his head down for a few seconds of reflection.

Lost or maybe ignored in the Roman Reigns hate/love divide in the pro wrestling community is the fact that The Big Dog has not held one of the WWE’s top two titles for over two years. The last time Reigns had the WWE championship around his waist was on Jun. 19, 2016 when he walked into Money in the Bank as the defending champ.

No matter what your opinion on Reigns, for the sake of pro wrestling history, its important to capture two years worth of climbing the proverbial mountain in a single photo.

You know what? Good for The Big Dog. Have yourself a moment.

The sequel to the WWE anointing Roman Reigns the top guy and letting him run with their top title has just begun, let’s see if the fallout from SummerSlam 2018 tops that of WrestleMania 32.