Newly named Big Cazz returns to wrestling after WWE release

Maybe Large Cassidy was already taken?

Released in June by the WWE, the pro wrestler formerly known as Big Cass has booked his return to the squared circle. Now going by the moniker Big Cazz (yes, he really is), Big Cass will take part of a Big Time Wrestling show at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Friday Sep. 21.

Cass (Cazz) will be joined by other former WWE wrestlers Mick Foley, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Tommy Dreamer, Emma and the recently released James Ellsworth at the BTW event.

Still can’t believe he’s going by Big Cazz.

Who would you like to see Big Cazz wrestle now that he’s working his way back on the indie circuit?