This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in a pro wrestling match

Ricochet just won the North American championship from Adam Cole at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 18, 2018) NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 event at the Barclays Center in New York, and they absolutely tore the house down. That is, somehow, an understatement.
Because they did this, the greatest thing I have ever seen in a pro wrestling match:
DIABOLICAL superkick by @AdamColePro!!— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 19, 2018
➡️ https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/P1ipDxtWps
I’ve watched it at least 30 times now and I still can’t believe it. It’s amazing in slow motion but even better in real time, to get a sense of just how tight a window Cole had to land this superkick right to Ricochet’s neck. Plus, you can hear the crowd go absolutely ape shit:
.@KingRicochet takes @AdamColePro to the , and @AdamColePro brings the #OneAndOnly right back to ! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/loTUXr6EDz— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2018
I’m not sure I’ll ever see that and believe they pulled it off so well in an actual match, let alone on a stage like this. They weren’t just trying this out at a house show, they broke it out at NXT’s biggest event of the year.
Rematch, please.
Just to see how they might try and top it.
Get full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results and coverage here.
Loading comments...