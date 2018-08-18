This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in a pro wrestling match

Ricochet just won the North American championship from Adam Cole at tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 18, 2018) NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 event at the Barclays Center in New York, and they absolutely tore the house down. That is, somehow, an understatement.

Because they did this, the greatest thing I have ever seen in a pro wrestling match:

I’ve watched it at least 30 times now and I still can’t believe it. It’s amazing in slow motion but even better in real time, to get a sense of just how tight a window Cole had to land this superkick right to Ricochet’s neck. Plus, you can hear the crowd go absolutely ape shit:

I’m not sure I’ll ever see that and believe they pulled it off so well in an actual match, let alone on a stage like this. They weren’t just trying this out at a house show, they broke it out at NXT’s biggest event of the year.

Rematch, please.

Just to see how they might try and top it.

Get full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results and coverage here.