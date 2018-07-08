Raw General Manager inadvertently buries his own show

Dash Wilder of The Revival wanted to get some banter going on Twitter today, so he threw out a comment to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle about how the tag team has “dominated” Roman Reigns the past couple weeks. Angle couldn’t just let that sit, so he tried the following comeback:

So two meaningless tag matches against 2 athletes that don’t get along? This defines your tag team? Son, you’ve got a lot to learn. I’m guessing you will — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 8, 2018

He deleted the tweet, so here’s a screenshot:

Yes, that’s Angle burying his own show by saying two tag matches were “meaningless.” Dash, of course, was quick to fire back:

I’m not Jason Jordan and I’m not your son. No match is meaningless. You’d think the GM of Monday Night Raw would know that. You’re as clueless as everyone says. No wonder Corbin is going to take your job. https://t.co/USP55HMqle — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 8, 2018

Bodied.