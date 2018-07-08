 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raw General Manager inadvertently buries his own show

By Geno Mrosko

Dash Wilder of The Revival wanted to get some banter going on Twitter today, so he threw out a comment to Raw General Manager Kurt Angle about how the tag team has “dominated” Roman Reigns the past couple weeks. Angle couldn’t just let that sit, so he tried the following comeback:

He deleted the tweet, so here’s a screenshot:

Yes, that’s Angle burying his own show by saying two tag matches were “meaningless.” Dash, of course, was quick to fire back:

Bodied.

