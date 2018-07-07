Thanks to the loophole in her 30 day suspension which leaves her open to work non-televised live events (and buy tickets to pay-per-view (PPV) ones), Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax in one-on-one action last night (July 6) in Philadelphia.

Because this was still a Raw brand show and Kurt Angle is very bad at his job, current Women’s Champ Alexa Bliss - the wrestler who cost Ronda the title at Money in the Bank, and Jax’s Extreme Rules opponent - was assigned as special guest referee. And given the authority to bring in her running buddy Mickie James as a second referee.

Those two naturally slow-counted and interfered their way through the roughly nine minute match, but when James “hurt her wrist” before she could count three on a Rousey cover following a judo throw, things broke down and Ronda and Nia took out the striped duo. Then another official slid back in after they’d resume attacking each other.

And, after her top rope crossbody almost earned her a pin early, Rowdy earned a submission win with a head scissors-into-an-arm bar.

You can watch the whole thing (while it lasts) here:

Rousey is now officially at least* 3 - 0 in her pro wrestling career, and Jax just took a big loss a little more than a week away from trying to win back her title.

Fans at Madison Square Garden will see some more action between these wrestlers in Manhattan tonight. Then we’ll wait to see how Extreme Rules plays out.

* With the usual caveat WWE will do whatever the heck they want to with her record for storytelling/promotional purposes.