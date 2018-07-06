Goldberg has two opponents in mind, if he ever wrestles again

Goldberg returned to WWE late in 2016, became the first guy to beat Brock Lesnar after “The Beast” ended Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, won the Universal championship, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame just one year later. You would think that a perfect cap to his pro wrestling career.

But this is pro wrestling. As he said just a few months ago, “it ain’t over until I say it’s over.”

That’s not to say WWE would want to use him again, but if they do he’s got two very specific opponents in mind, as he told Digital Spy:

“All I got to say is, it ain’t up to me. Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker, and, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honored to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I’m two-and-one on him, so it’s all good.”

Goldberg had a dust up with Undertaker in the Royal Rumble and is one of the most legendary figures in WWE history. Reigns is an obvious choice considering his stature and his finish.

But after his last run — and dissatisfaction with fans during that run — would anyone want to see it?

Well?