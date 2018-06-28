A pair of ex-Impact Wrestling champions spotted at latest WWE tryouts

Wait, isn’t that Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist? This week the latest rounds of WWE tryouts took place at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. Featuring 45 WWE hopefuls, the three day tryout will consist of the Performance Center coaches running potential wrestlers through drills and auditions.

For fans of Impact Wrestling, two familiar faces are down in Orlando looking for their shot at a WWE deal.

A one-time Impact Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness last competed for Impact Wrestling in Jan. 2018. Real name Chelsea Green, Van Ness already appeared once in the WWE as Megan Miller during Brie Belle’s feud with Stephanie McMahon in 2014. Van Ness was also a contestant on the sixth season Tough Enough in 2015.

A seven year vet of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling / Impact Wrestling, Robbie E parted ways with the company in Sept. 2017. A two-time TNA Impact tag-team champion, the 34-year-old E is best known for his run as part of The BroMans along side Jesse Godderz.

Will the WWE sign both Laurel Van Ness and Robbie E after tryouts are done? Just one? Neither?