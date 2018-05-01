Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns appears to be a going concern

If you were scratching your head during the April 30 Raw as to why Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman were coming to the aid of Roman Reigns at the start of the show and partnering up for a tag match with him later, you weren’t alone.

Lashley is in WWE for “the big matches”, which would seem to include Reigns (and Strowman, but The Monster Among Men didn’t get saved). Okay, maybe Bobby wants to keep Roman at close to 100% for a future battle, so he’s protecting him from a four-on-one assault from Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh.

But Braun? Sure, he’s even more of a babyface than The Big Dog at this point... he won the tag titles with a child he befriended, for crying out loud. It’s not even their first time partnering up recently, but that was at a house show. Was it enough to overcome pretty much a year of straight up trying to kill each other?

Apparently, yes. Yes it was.

Now, we’re jumping back to a non-televised show with this line-up PWInsider has for May 11 in Dublin, but once it’s happened on Raw, I think it’s safe to say they're canonical allies, right?

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal w/ Sunil Singh

Seth Rollins vs Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship

Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Title

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Breezango vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Bobby Roode vs Elias

Finn Bálor vs Kevin Owens

Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke vs The Riott Squad and Natalya

Titus Worldwide w/ Dana Brooke, The Ascension and No Way Jose vs AOP, The Revival and Curt Hawkins

Interesting that The Deleters of Worlds match isn’t listed as for the Raw Tag Team Championship, but... that may not have been updated yet.

Back to Team Reigns/Strowman/Lashley, Insider also has an advertised version of the card for May 10 in Belfast, and that has the trio working solo:

Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins vs Finn Bálor vs Bobby Roode vs Jinder Mahal w/ Sunil Singh in a Fatal 4Way for the Intercontinental Title

Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4Way for the Raw Women’s Championship

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Bobby Lashley vs Elias

Titus Worldwide w/ Dana Brooke vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Ember Moon and Natalya vs The Riott Squad in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match

Breezango, The Ascension and No Way Jose vs The Revival, AOP and Curt Hawkins

