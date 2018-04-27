I can’t stop watching this video of Brock Lesnar, Cesaro and Randy Orton kicking a soccer ball before Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Superstars... they’re just like us!

Here’s Brock Lesnar and Cesaro kicking around a soccer ball (sorry, rest of the world, we’re Muricans) before Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Randy Orton and Sunil Singh are also involved, but it’s the Universal Champ who makes it so compelling. Just not used to seeing him do much more than bounce in place or stalk around a ring or Octagon...

Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Sunil Singh, and Randy Orton fooling around with a soccer ball before tonight's #WWEGRR event. : adrian.165 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/I0SvDvbuR3 — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) April 27, 2018

Or, as my esteemed colleague Rev. Claire says, it might be because we see him exerting more effort chasing after the ball for ten seconds than we will in his entire steel cage match with Roman Reigns today.

Either way, I hope the show starts soon so I can pull myself away from this clip.

via Adrian Sebastin’s Instagram