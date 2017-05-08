WWE RAW (May 8, 2017) - Abridged

stadiums, fireworks, then/now/whatever
DEAN: Kurt called and said i’m the GM now
AWWWWWWW SAAAAAAAAAAM
MIZ: nah Steph called and said i’m also the GM now
DEAN: k but imma beat you at Extreme Rules
MIZ: nah cause I beat Finn and Seth last week
DEAN: handshake?
MIZ: weeeeeell
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAUN
BRAUN: I killed Roman at Payback
UNIVERSE: YAY
VINCE: dammit
BRAUN: when my arm’s good imma kill Roman worse, then imma fight Bork
suddenly KALISTO
KALISTO: imma fight Braun
BRAUN: adorable, I could beat you with one arm
DEAN: poor choice of words so you fight Kalisto tonight
MIZ: you realize Kalisto’s still gonna die
DEAN: also Miz fights Finn next
MIZ: my point still stands
here’s
FINN
and
his
entrance
takes
forever
FINN: here’s some grapples and dropkicks and pin
MIZ: nah
FINN: more offense then
MIZ: getting outta the ring
FINN: have a barricade
MARYSE: imma check on Miz
FINN: waaaaaaaaaaiting
MIZ: have face-based heel offense
FINN: imma rally
MIZ: nah, facekick
FINN: neat, NOW imma rally
MIZ: have a ref, and cause i’m GM Finn gets a dq
REF: k
DEAN: nah, match restarts, Maryse leaves
MIZ: um
FINN: coup de grace
MIZ: k
NIA: hey Alexa, i’m great right
ALEXA: yep
NIA: k then I get next title match
ALEXA: weeeeeell Kurt decides
NIA: k til then i’m your new muscle
ALEXA: hooray
MICKIE: imma bring Bayley then, have my offense
BLISS: have my offense
BAYLEY: COME ON MICKIE
BRIE: um that’s my thing
BLISS eventually wins
BLISS: run awayyyyy
BAYLEY: imma chase you
NIA: well someone needs to die
MICKIE: dammit
NIA kills MICKIE
DEAN: just finished making the whole show
MIZ: but imma interview some guy from One Direction on Miz TV
DEAN: nah
MIZ: well cause I’m GM you fight Bray
CHARLY: hey Joe, you fought Seth last wee-
JOE: IT IS OVAH WHEN I SAY IT’S OVAH
suddenly SETH brawls with JOE, it lasts like a minute
BRAUN: you call that a brawl
KALISTO: hey let’s fight
BRAUN: nah cause Roman’s weak but have beef anyway
suddenly ROMAN
ROMAN: imma beat you up when you’re hurt so I can overcome things
ROMAN overcomes things
GOLDUST: hey Truth take this tag match seriously, wins and losses matter now
TRUTH: k
ZO&C: HOW YOU DOIN, SAWWWWWWFT, etc.
KILTBROS: we fight first
they fight, HARDYZ watch on the RANDOM BACKSTAGE TV, KILTBROS beat up ENZO
CESARO: sharpshooter
ENZO: tap
SLATERHYNO: our turn
KILTBROS: neat
KILTBROS beat up HEATH
SHEAMUS: brogue kick, pin
HEATH: k
GOODBROS: our turn
CESARO: I got this fam
HARDYZ are still watching the RANDOM BACKSTAGE TV
CESARO: tag
SHEAMUS: fun, how bout everyone spinebusts everyone else
GOODBROS, CESARO: k
GOODBROS: offense tho
SHEAMUS: brogue kick and pin tho
GALLOWS: k
GOLDENTRUTH: hi folks, have all our offense
UNIVERSE: wait we’re supposed to take you seriously now
GOLDENTRUTH: yep
CESARO: gonna hurt Goldust’s leg then sharpshooter
TRUTH: nah
GOLDUST: hot tag
TRUTH: yay
CESARO: rollup
TRUTH: wait
KILTBROS: and now a beatdown
suddenly HARDYZ
KILTBROS: run awayyyyy
MATT: DELETE
UNIVERSE: DELETE
VINCE: dammit even the Brits know what this delete thing is
SETH: hey Joe let’s fight
JOE: k
SETH does offense, JOE does offense, JOE targets SETH’s knee, you’ve seen this before
JOE: have eleventy pins
SETH: nah to all of them, falcon arrow
more pin/nah ensues
SETH: ooh a turnbuckle, imma expose it
JOE: cool, you get to meet it twice
REF: dq
JOE: don’t care, Seth meets the turnbuckle again, coquina clutch
suddenly purple ropes
NEVILLE: i’m doing commentary
GALLAGHER: i’m British so the Universe likes me
TJ: i’m TJP now
GALLAGHER: headbutt and pin
TJP: nah, heel offense
GALLAGHER: cornerstand
TJP: rollup
GALLAGHER: k
TJP: also imma beat up your leg
suddenly ARIES
ARIES: imma beat up TJP
NEVILLE: please don’t
TJP: run awayyyyyy
SASHA: um guess we have a fight Foxy
FOXY: guess we do
SASHA: did you get the jobber entrance
FOXY: now that you mention it
SASHA: great, gimme a minute
FOXY: no ya don’t, mat based offense
SASHA: sure but pin
FOXY: nah
REF: yep
UNIVERSE: WHAT
COLE: THE REF’S WORD IS FINAAAAAAAAAAAL
UNIVERSE: WHO CARES
heepajowapajooWAH
MIZ: I’m on commentary
DEAN: k Bray let’s fight
BRAY: have some creepybeef
BRAY creepily and beefily beats up DEAN
BRAY: pin
DEAN: nah
BRAY: k more creepybeef then
DEAN: nah imma rally
BRAY: but surely if I get outta the ring
DEAN: imma just jump on you
MIZ: k time to go to ringside so I can interfere
BRAY: top rope suplex?
DEAN: nah
MIZ: hey Dean, got your belt
DEAN: hey Miz, got your suicide dive
BRAY: hey Dean, we’re still fighting
MIZ: hey Dean, belt to the back
BRAY: pin
DEAN: nah
BRAY: then sister abigail and pin
DEAN: k
MIZ: imma beat up Dean, UK sucks, AWWWWW SAAAAAAAM
