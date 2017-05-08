WWE RAW (May 8, 2017) - Abridged

stadiums, fireworks, then/now/whatever

DEAN: Kurt called and said i’m the GM now

AWWWWWWW SAAAAAAAAAAM

MIZ: nah Steph called and said i’m also the GM now

DEAN: k but imma beat you at Extreme Rules

MIZ: nah cause I beat Finn and Seth last week

DEAN: handshake?

MIZ: weeeeeell

BRAAAAAAAAAAAAUN

BRAUN: I killed Roman at Payback

UNIVERSE: YAY

VINCE: dammit

BRAUN: when my arm’s good imma kill Roman worse, then imma fight Bork

suddenly KALISTO

KALISTO: imma fight Braun

BRAUN: adorable, I could beat you with one arm

DEAN: poor choice of words so you fight Kalisto tonight

MIZ: you realize Kalisto’s still gonna die

DEAN: also Miz fights Finn next

MIZ: my point still stands

here’s

FINN

and

his

entrance

takes

forever

FINN: here’s some grapples and dropkicks and pin

MIZ: nah

FINN: more offense then

MIZ: getting outta the ring

FINN: have a barricade

MARYSE: imma check on Miz

FINN: waaaaaaaaaaiting

MIZ: have face-based heel offense

FINN: imma rally

MIZ: nah, facekick

FINN: neat, NOW imma rally

MIZ: have a ref, and cause i’m GM Finn gets a dq

REF: k

DEAN: nah, match restarts, Maryse leaves

MIZ: um

FINN: coup de grace

MIZ: k

NIA: hey Alexa, i’m great right

ALEXA: yep

NIA: k then I get next title match

ALEXA: weeeeeell Kurt decides

NIA: k til then i’m your new muscle

ALEXA: hooray

MICKIE: imma bring Bayley then, have my offense

BLISS: have my offense

BAYLEY: COME ON MICKIE

BRIE: um that’s my thing

BLISS eventually wins

BLISS: run awayyyyy

BAYLEY: imma chase you

NIA: well someone needs to die

MICKIE: dammit

NIA kills MICKIE

DEAN: just finished making the whole show

MIZ: but imma interview some guy from One Direction on Miz TV

DEAN: nah

MIZ: well cause I’m GM you fight Bray

CHARLY: hey Joe, you fought Seth last wee-

JOE: IT IS OVAH WHEN I SAY IT’S OVAH

suddenly SETH brawls with JOE, it lasts like a minute

BRAUN: you call that a brawl

KALISTO: hey let’s fight

BRAUN: nah cause Roman’s weak but have beef anyway

suddenly ROMAN

ROMAN: imma beat you up when you’re hurt so I can overcome things

ROMAN overcomes things

GOLDUST: hey Truth take this tag match seriously, wins and losses matter now

TRUTH: k

ZO&C: HOW YOU DOIN, SAWWWWWWFT, etc.

KILTBROS: we fight first

they fight, HARDYZ watch on the RANDOM BACKSTAGE TV, KILTBROS beat up ENZO

CESARO: sharpshooter

ENZO: tap

SLATERHYNO: our turn

KILTBROS: neat

KILTBROS beat up HEATH

SHEAMUS: brogue kick, pin

HEATH: k

GOODBROS: our turn

CESARO: I got this fam

HARDYZ are still watching the RANDOM BACKSTAGE TV

CESARO: tag

SHEAMUS: fun, how bout everyone spinebusts everyone else

GOODBROS, CESARO: k

GOODBROS: offense tho

SHEAMUS: brogue kick and pin tho

GALLOWS: k

GOLDENTRUTH: hi folks, have all our offense

UNIVERSE: wait we’re supposed to take you seriously now

GOLDENTRUTH: yep

CESARO: gonna hurt Goldust’s leg then sharpshooter

TRUTH: nah

GOLDUST: hot tag

TRUTH: yay

CESARO: rollup

TRUTH: wait

KILTBROS: and now a beatdown

suddenly HARDYZ

KILTBROS: run awayyyyy

MATT: DELETE

UNIVERSE: DELETE

VINCE: dammit even the Brits know what this delete thing is

SETH: hey Joe let’s fight

JOE: k

SETH does offense, JOE does offense, JOE targets SETH’s knee, you’ve seen this before

JOE: have eleventy pins

SETH: nah to all of them, falcon arrow

more pin/nah ensues

SETH: ooh a turnbuckle, imma expose it

JOE: cool, you get to meet it twice

REF: dq

JOE: don’t care, Seth meets the turnbuckle again, coquina clutch

suddenly purple ropes

NEVILLE: i’m doing commentary

GALLAGHER: i’m British so the Universe likes me

TJ: i’m TJP now

GALLAGHER: headbutt and pin

TJP: nah, heel offense

GALLAGHER: cornerstand

TJP: rollup

GALLAGHER: k

TJP: also imma beat up your leg

suddenly ARIES

ARIES: imma beat up TJP

NEVILLE: please don’t

TJP: run awayyyyyy

SASHA: um guess we have a fight Foxy

FOXY: guess we do

SASHA: did you get the jobber entrance

FOXY: now that you mention it

SASHA: great, gimme a minute

FOXY: no ya don’t, mat based offense

SASHA: sure but pin

FOXY: nah

REF: yep

UNIVERSE: WHAT

COLE: THE REF’S WORD IS FINAAAAAAAAAAAL

UNIVERSE: WHO CARES

heepajowapajooWAH

MIZ: I’m on commentary

DEAN: k Bray let’s fight

BRAY: have some creepybeef

BRAY creepily and beefily beats up DEAN

BRAY: pin

DEAN: nah

BRAY: k more creepybeef then

DEAN: nah imma rally

BRAY: but surely if I get outta the ring

DEAN: imma just jump on you

MIZ: k time to go to ringside so I can interfere

BRAY: top rope suplex?

DEAN: nah

MIZ: hey Dean, got your belt

DEAN: hey Miz, got your suicide dive

BRAY: hey Dean, we’re still fighting

MIZ: hey Dean, belt to the back

BRAY: pin

DEAN: nah

BRAY: then sister abigail and pin

DEAN: k

MIZ: imma beat up Dean, UK sucks, AWWWWW SAAAAAAAM