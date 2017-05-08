We’ve been wondering why WWE would announce Braun Strowman was suffering from a torn rotator cuff if that wasn’t the case, and reports indicated it wasn’t (plus, he was working house shows just fine). It would make sense to announce as much as a cover to give them time to determine if he really was hurt and they simply needed further testing.

That may not be what’s happening here, but it may not be far off either.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is now reporting Strowman is injured and scheduled to be out of action for anywhere from 1-2 months following tonight’s (May 8, 2017) episode of Monday Night Raw in London while he gets a procedure done on his elbow. That show has already happened and he did work the show, getting physical in the process, and you can find out everything he did by reading the full spoiler post here.

That timeframe means he’ll be missing both the Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire pay-per-views, where he was rumored to be planned for matches with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

We’ll update with any more information as it becomes available.

For now, we mourn.