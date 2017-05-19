 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Another Hardys vs. Impact Wrestling Twitter fight

By Geno Mrosko

Just last night, a Twitter user remarked that if Matt Hardy had a case against Anthem and Impact Wrestling over the “Broken” gimmick he would want to get in front of a judge immediately. That led to Dirty Dutch Mantell, who works for Impact, firing off with this:

You knew Reby Hardy wouldn’t let that stand:

Mantell came back with this:

Reby, of course, was having none of that.

Then Matt jumped in:

Mantell finished it off with:

We’re getting close to a point where no one looks good in any of this and it’s simply a matter of degree.

