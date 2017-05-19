Another Hardys vs. Impact Wrestling Twitter fight

Just last night, a Twitter user remarked that if Matt Hardy had a case against Anthem and Impact Wrestling over the “Broken” gimmick he would want to get in front of a judge immediately. That led to Dirty Dutch Mantell, who works for Impact, firing off with this:

Finally...somebody who GETS IT!! Yes if there was a case to be had, it would already be there. @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett https://t.co/5jlZe4onaC — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017

You knew Reby Hardy wouldn’t let that stand:

So I should let our attorneys know TNA is ready & eager to go to court NOW. And I assume YOU'LL be picking up court cost$ for TNA's team ? https://t.co/EJrTniYYSP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

As cute as it is to watch @DirtyDMantell play into the naivety of most fans, no; it is not smart - financially or otherwise to take... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

...ANYTHING "straight to court" without trying to reach resolution by other means first. @DirtyDMantell, maybe you should STFU before you... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

...COMPLETELY ruin any chance of a deal being made by the lawyers your dumbass company pays VERY HANDSOMELY per hour for @DirtyDMantell — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

! @EdNordholm, might wanna check ya boy @DirtyDMantell out here making ur uphill battle even steeper I won't even charge u for that advice — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

Mantell came back with this:

Oh @RebyHardy. Be nice. Calm down. Think of your baby. Love you guys. ❤️❤️ @WWE — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017

Reby, of course, was having none of that.

Of course, a guy like you *would* try to level me down as only being able to focus on a baby as your only response. With heart emojis. https://t.co/Ujq2kJABkv — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 19, 2017

Then Matt jumped in:

Incorrect, Jeff Jarrett puppet. I know you're a minion following his childish orders to "bash" The Hardys..Is that what u want, @EdNordholm? https://t.co/eNIyJKXMGr — #TheTruthTeller MMH (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 19, 2017

Mantell finished it off with:

We’re getting close to a point where no one looks good in any of this and it’s simply a matter of degree.